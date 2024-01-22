Win! Amazon just knocked $450 off this robot vacuum and mop combo

The best robot vacuums are loaded with smarts to automatically keep your floors clean. Most of the top performers in our testing tend to be pricey due to premium features like auto-emptying base stations and LiDAR scanning. If you've been on the hunt for one of these fully equipped models but don't want to break the bank — then you'll want to act quickly.

Normally priced at $800, you can get the Ecovacs Deebot T9+ robot vacuum and mop for just $320 on Amazon. At 60% off, you get even more bang for your buck for one of the most feature-packed vacuum cleaners around. This 3-in-1 bot works as a vacuum, mop, and air freshener to keep your home looking and smelling clean. With advanced scheduling, you can set and forget this bot by sending it out when nobody is around.

Ecovacs Deebot T9+ robot vacuum cleaner & mop: was $799 now $320 @ Amazon

This LiDAR-equipped robot vacuum and mop combo maps out both your living space and messes for a deeper clean. With a runtime of up to 180 minutes, its 3-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while also leaving behind a fresh scent.

Price check: $599 @ Walmart | $320 @ Best Buy

Ecovacs equipped the Deebot T9+ with real-time 3D scanning to accurately map out and cover your space with ample cleaning power. This is also what helps it detect and avoid obstacles like cables, toys, and shoes. Thanks to multi-floor mapping you can scan multiple stories to use the bot upstairs or in a basement. From the Ecovacs Home app you can schedule cleanings as well as set invisible walls called No-Go Zones as well as No-Mop Zones to avoid specific areas or rooms.

These smarts continue into the cleaning experience as the T9+ adjusts on the fly to apply more vacuum suction power on carpets or avoid them entirely while it mops. Its 3000Pa suction power easily sucks up debris like dirt and crumbs. However, its oscillating mop is the star of the show as it quietly vibrates at a speed of 480 times per minute with four levels of water flow to break down tough stains without being obnoxiously loud.

When the Deebot T9+ is done cleaning it stores debris in a 2.5L dustbag that can hold up to 60 days of trash. Since these bags seal themselves you just have to throw them out once they're ready. Keep in mind that this model uses disposable pieces. For example, the mop pads are similar to a Wet Jet mop where you slip a new one on every time and throw them out when they're done. Meanwhile, its air freshener can be loaded with three different types of scents which are sold as capsules.