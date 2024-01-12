This Helix Midnight Luxe mattress sale is epic — 25% off plus free luxury pillows

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a highly sought-after luxury mattress and right now you can buy it for much cheaper than normal thanks to a new site-wide flash sale at Helix Sleep. As of today you can buy a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,789 at Helix Sleep — that’s Black Friday-level savings. Plus, Helix Sleep will also throw in two free pillows worth $150 with every mattress purchase.

This new Helix mattress deal means that the original Helix Midnight mattress, which ranks as one of 2024's best mattresses , has also been slashed by 25%. As such you can buy a queen size Helix Midnight for just $999. That’s exceptional value on a quality mattress that already punches way beyond its price tag.

While we’re relatively used to seeing savings dip between 20% and 25% from Helix, the latter is usually saved for major sale events, like the upcoming President’s Day mattress sales . Throw in two free pillows and this is a good deal, even if the free bedding bundle was larger during Black Friday.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress by Helix Sleep

Was: from $1,373

Now: from $1,030 at Helix Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is a relatively new addition to Helix's impressive sleep suit and is already gaining a reputation for being one of the most luxurious mattresses for side sleepers, thanks to its six layers of pressure relieving support. Just like the original Helix Midnight, which tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide, the Luxe boats outstanding support for those who sleep on their side. There's also zoned lumbar support, which works to keep the spine cradled in the correct position. During an hands-on Helix Midnight Luxe review, we found it to be slightly softer than the original, which will appeal to exclusive side sleepers but may not be quite supportive enough for back sleepers. There's a plush Tencel premium pillow top cover, which has been designed for its temperature regulating properties. However, if you sleep particularly hot, you can upgrade your cover to a GelTex cooling cover to keep temps low. The Luxe is certainly more luxurious than the original - and more expensive (at full MSRP, a queen size Luxe is $2,373.80 while a queen size Midnight original is $1,373.80). But at 25% off, this is as cheap as you'll ever get either. Price history: Helix’s discounts range between 20% and 25% off, with the best savings generally reserved for major sale events. Historically, Helix will also throw in either two free pillows or a free bedding bundle worth $330 with every mattress purchase. Right now, you can take 25% off the price of a Helix Midnight Luxe, which is as low as we’ve ever seen prices drop from this brand, plus you’ll get two free pillows. This matches their best sales during Black Friday, making now an excellent time to buy. Benefits: 100 night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping

Helix Midnight Luxe vs Helix Midnight: Which is best for side sleepers?

The Helix Midnight is the Helix Midnight Luxe’s safe and dependable older sibling — but which is most supportive for side sleepers? The Helix Midnight consistently ranks highly in our best mattress guide, thanks to its pressure relieving support designed specifically with side sleepers in mind. Like the Luxe, the Helix Midnight also boasts excellent motion isolation and temperature regulation.

So far, so similar. However, the Luxe boasts six layers of support compared to the original’s four, as well as additional zoned lumbar support. What’s more, the Luxe’s Tencel premium pillow top has been designed to improve on the original Midnight’s great temperature regulation. However, the Luxe is a little softer than the original, which means the Luxe may only be supportive enough for side sleepers while the original is suitable for both back and side sleepers.