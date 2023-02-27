These awesome ANC headphones just fell to $99

Shopping for the best noise-canceling headphones ? These Anker headphones show you don’t need to spend a fortune to get great sound quality and ANC.

The Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, their lowest price ever. They were already an incredible value at full price, but now, they’re a total steal.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for money.

The Anker Soundcore Space Q45 made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones . For just $99, these headphones sound incredible — they’re packed with strong, bassy sound, and they have customizable EQ and high-quality LDAC codec support.

The Anker Soundcore Space Q45 are excellent at noise-canceling, too. There are 5 levels of ANC as well as Ambient Sound mode, meaning you have full control over how much outside sound you want to let in. The Q45s effectively blocked out low and mid-range frequencies, although our reviewer felt some pressure on his ears when using the maximum level of ANC for long periods.

The battery life on the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones is stellar. Battery life maxes out at up to 65 hours with ANC and LDAC off. If you turn these features on, you’ll get around 37 hours of life, which is still excellent. By comparison, the Bose 700 headphones only last up to 20 hours, and they cost twice as much as the Anker Soundcore Space Q45.

The biggest downfall of the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 is their performance on calls. They work fine for voice or video calls indoors, but outdoors the mics tend to pick up background noise from wind or passing cars. So, if you’re taking a lot of calls, you might want to opt for one of our best headphones for voice and video calls instead.