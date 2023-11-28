The new MacBook Pro M3 is still on sale for $150 off — don’t miss out!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we're still seeing a ton of great deals. One of these is the brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. If you are interested in this laptop, this could be your final chance to get it at a discounted price.

Right now, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023) is just $1,449 at Amazon. That's $150 off the regular $1,599 price for the entry-level model. This is one of the best laptops and best MacBooks we've tested, so it's an easy recommendation from us. Grab this notebook before it returns to its normal price.

M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

This scary fast new laptop from Apple packs everything you love about the Pro and Max MacBook Pros but brings down the price by using the standard M3 chip. Under the hood, you’ll also find 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We especially love the nearly 17.5 hours of battery life.

In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance and an even brighter display along with surprisingly robust graphics and super-long battery life. We saw neary 17.5 hours of battery life in our web surfing test.

The new Apple M3 chip brings impressive performance upgrades, alongside big graphical capabilities for AAA gaming like support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Games like Lies of P and Baldur's Gate 3 run phenomenally on this device, hitting 60 frames per second or higher.

Apps and games look gorgeous on the big and bright mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 1080p webcam will help you look your best during video calls, and the six-speaker system delivers crisp and clear sound when you're listening to music or podcasts. The laptop is missing a USB-C port vs the pricier M3 Pro model, but there's still an SD card slot and HDMI port, which is great for creatives.

The entry-level MacBook Pro M3 was already priced affordably, so this deal makes the new laptop even more appealing. We don't know how long this deal will last so be sure to take advantage of it now.