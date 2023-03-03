The iPad 2021 just got sliced to $249 — its lowest price ever

It seems like retailers are competing to offer the best iPad deals around right now, and that's great for everyone on the hunt for a bargain.

The iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for the best cheap tablet on the market, and I think it's practically a must-buy at this price.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Best Buy has the 64GB model on sale for $80 off, the lowest price ever for this tablet.

The iPad 10.2-inch is the iPad to get if you want a cheap but capable Apple tablet. Now that it's at its lowest price ever, I highly recommend snapping one up. It's powerful, portable, and does everything you could want from a tablet.

Whether you're browsing the web, streaming videos or playing games, the iPad 2021's A13 Bionic Chip runs like a champ; even if you're multitasking and jumping between multiple apps and tabs at once.

Taking a lot of video calls? The 12MP front camera on the 2021 iPad will keep you looking sharp. And Center Stage will keep your face in view if you move around the room.

The iPad 2021 puts in work as a cheap laptop replacement, too. If you pick up the Smart Keyboard accessory, the 2021 iPad is a very capable work machine for word processing, emails and more. You might find the Smart Keyboard a bit cramped if you have large hands, though.

My favorite aspect of the iPad 2021 is its long battery life. What good is a portable tablet if you're always tied down to a charger? That's not a problem with this device, though, as the iPad 2021 lasted an incredible 11 hours, 59 minutes in our tests.

iPad deals don't get much better than this, so don't sleep on this bargain price. And take a look at our list of the best Android tablets if you want to see what Apple's competition has to offer.