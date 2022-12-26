The 3 best after Christmas mattress sales to revamp your sleep in the new year

After Christmas mattress sales are now live. If your current bed has seen better days, you'll be able to find some great savings today. Better yet, several of the best mattress brands have either extended or brought back their Black Friday specials.

Below are three year-end mattress sales we recommend you shop, evaluated based on the strength of their discounts, overall value, and brand reputation. If they don't have what you're looking for, however, we've also included a roundup of other great mattress sales taking place. Whether you want to upgrade to a cooling mattress or need an excellent mattress for side sleepers, you'll be able to find what you need at a discount.

For peace of mind, all of our top picks include a 365-night mattress trial plus a lifetime warranty. They're also from brands that our expert sleep testers have tried themselves. (Learn more about how we review mattresses.) Now let's take a look at this year's best after Christmas mattress sales...

The 3 best after Christmas mattress sales

Best value – Nectar has extended its Black Friday sale to the end of the year. After a 33% off discount, our favorite Nectar Memory Foam mattress (opens in new tab) drops to $699 for a queen (was $999). But if it's a dedicated cooling mattress you need, the queen Nectar Premier Copper mattress (opens in new tab) is on sale for $1,205 (was $1,799). A bedding bundle isn't included here, but you can add one to your purchase for $129 (was $499). As always, Nectar provides a 1-year sleep trial plus a Forever Warranty – both industry-best perks.

Exclusive offer – Click this link (opens in new tab) for $400 off any Saatva mattress priced over $1,000, which is our exclusive offer. This matches what we saw over Black Friday weekend, but MSRPs are a bit higher right now. Still, that means you can bring home a queen Saatva Classic mattress (opens in new tab) for $1,599 (was $1,999), which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for it this year. It comes in three firmness levels and is one of the best mattresses for back pain (opens in new tab). Included are free white glove delivery, a 1-year trial, and a lifetime warranty. Note that the general Saatva sale (via this link (opens in new tab)) will be a better value if you spend over $3,000, as the discount is $450 off that way.

Affordable luxury – Here's another Black Friday sale that's carried over to after Christmas. The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) is an affordable luxury mattress (opens in new tab) that's great for couples, heavy sleepers, and anyone who grapples with aches and pains. After a 25% discount, a queen drops to $899 (was $1,199). But that's not all – you'll also receive a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows valued at up to $599. You'll get a 1-year sleep trial, free returns, and a lifetime warranty, as well.

Should you buy a mattress after Christmas?

After Christmas mattress sales are generally a good time to buy, with several brands reintroducing or extending Black Friday sales from the previous month. However, many manufacturers increase their retail prices right after Black Friday, so discounts now may not be as strong as they were a month ago.

We're officially at the mid-point between the two best times of year to buy a mattress: Black Friday and Presidents' Day. If you need a new mattress immediately, you'll be able to find plenty of solid deals in after Christmas sales. Otherwise, if you're able to hold out until mid-February, you're likely to score even lower prices come Presidents' Day mattress sales.

Of course, if you're only looking to make your current bed more comfortable, we recommend browsing the best mattress topper deals.