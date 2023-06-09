Score! Amazon just knocked $70 off the excellent Fitbit Sense 2

One of the best Fitbits we've tested is on sale at Amazon right now. While Fitbit deals are generally easy to find, today's deal merits a shout because it's a great deal on a Fitbit we recommend.

Right now the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's $70 off and its lowest price of 2023. (It's also just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low). Best Buy and Walmart offer the same price.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

This advanced fitness watch has built-in GPS and can track everything from your activity and workouts to stress and your sleep. Its bands are interchangeable, so you can swap between silicone, metal, or leather bands. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we called it a fantastic fitness- and health-tracking smartwatch.

As you'll see in our Fitbit Sense 2 review, this is one of the best fitness trackers on the market right now. With the release of the Sense 2, Fitbit gave its stress-detecting EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor an upgrade: now called cEDA (the 'c' is for continuous,) the sensor monitors stress levels or heightened responses throughout the day, prompting the user to take action on mood monitoring with Body Response notifications. The Sense 2 also maintains that skin temperature reader that's since been introduced for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Design-wise, the Sense 2 is 10% thinner and 15% lighter than the previous generation, and during testing, we loved how flush the device sat against the wrist. It's designed to be comfortable enough to wear for 24/7 fitness tracking. We also like that it cover all of the basics — step counting, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking based on workout presets. It supports over 40 workout types in total.

One of the downsides when testing the Fitbit Sense 2 is that you can’t download third-party apps onto the tracker, although if you’re not overly bothered about not having the Strava app or the Starbucks app on your watch, don’t let this put you off too much.

Otherwise, you get an impressive six-day battery life, built-in GPS for tracking workouts outdoors, and advanced health-tracking features. It also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which allows you to get more advanced sleep tracking metrics, as well as access to a number of different workouts (read more about the pros and cons of Fitbit Premium here).