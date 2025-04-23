Epic REI sale knocks up to 30% off running shoes — here's 13 fitness deals I'd shop now
Refresh your running footwear and apparel this spring at REI
Need some new running gear? We have some exciting news for you! REI is hosting an epic sneaker and apparel sale with up to 40% off some of our favorite running brands.
From running shorts and fanny packs to the best running shoes, REI can be your one-stop shop whether you're going for a light jog or running a marathon. Brands like On, Brooks, Hoka, Saucony and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with deals starting at just $14.
With outdoor runs topping the agenda this season, it's likely you could use a little fitness wardrobe and running gear refresh — and REI's sale is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite items from the sale.
REI Running Shoe Deals
These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.
This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $110!
The Saucony Tempus is one of the best stability running shoes available, and some colors and sizes of the women's shoe are now available for 30% off.
We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.
The Clifton is the most popular road-running shoe in Hoka's range, which means that the one color listed in the sale isn't likely to last long. Move fast to bag this deal on a comfortable and durable daily trainer. There are several colors reduced for both the men's and women's shoe.
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s also very comfortable and durable.
The On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof shoe is perfect for tackling the trails with plush cushioning for a smooth ride. The flexible upper and On's Missiongrip outsole offer excellent traction and comfort, while the waterproof design keeps your feet dry.
REI Running Apparel and Accessories
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.
Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.
