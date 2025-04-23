Epic REI sale knocks up to 30% off running shoes — here's 13 fitness deals I'd shop now

Need some new running gear? We have some exciting news for you! REI is hosting an epic sneaker and apparel sale with up to 40% off some of our favorite running brands.

From running shorts and fanny packs to the best running shoes, REI can be your one-stop shop whether you're going for a light jog or running a marathon. Brands like On, Brooks, Hoka, Saucony and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with deals starting at just $14.

With outdoor runs topping the agenda this season, it's likely you could use a little fitness wardrobe and running gear refresh — and REI's sale is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite items from the sale.

REI Running Shoe Deals

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women's): was $140 now $110 at REI.com This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $110!

Brooks Glycerin 21 (Men's): was $160 now $111 at REI.com We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.

Hoka Clifton 9 (Men's): was $145 now $116 at REI.com The Clifton is the most popular road-running shoe in Hoka's range, which means that the one color listed in the sale isn't likely to last long. Move fast to bag this deal on a comfortable and durable daily trainer. There are several colors reduced for both the men's and women's shoe.

On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof Shoe (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI.com The On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof shoe is perfect for tackling the trails with plush cushioning for a smooth ride. The flexible upper and On's Missiongrip outsole offer excellent traction and comfort, while the waterproof design keeps your feet dry.

REI Running Apparel and Accessories

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI.com Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.