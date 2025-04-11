Huge On Spring sale is live from $9 — 7 deals I’d buy now

On’s Spring Sale is here, and if your running kit is starting to look a little too well-worn, now’s the time to switch it up. Whether you're training for a race, getting back into your stride, or just want to feel put together on a coffee run, On has you covered with sleek, functional pieces designed to move with you.

We’re talking supportive-but-comfy sports bras, lightweight shorts with actually useful pockets, temperature-regulating socks, and cushioned running shoes like the Cloudstratus 3 with 40% off, making it just $105. On doesn’t drop deals often, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this is it.

Scroll on for our top picks from the sale.

On shoe and apparel deals

On Performance Low Sock: was $18 now $9 at on.com You can never have too many socks as a runner, and you definitely can't go wrong with investing in a pair that regulates temperature. Right now, they’re half price, making this a solid deal for a small but important gear upgrade.

On Women's Sprinter Shorts: was $60 now $30 at on.com The On Sprinter Shorts are designed for speed and comfort, with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and a secure, close fit. Packed with five pockets, a mesh belt, and a key loop, they offer plenty of storage for longer runs, all while keeping you light on your feet. Grab a pair now for half-price!

On Movement Bra: was $60 now $35 at on.com The On Movement Bra is designed for comfort with light support and moisture-wicking materials to help keep you dry. It features a breathable, strappy back for ventilation and a soft underband that adds to the comfort. Save $25 in the sale!

On Essential Shorts: was $70 now $40 at on.com The On Essential Shorts are all about comfort and convenience. With multiple pockets to keep your valuables safe, you can carry your essentials worry-free. The soft elastic waistband adjusts easily for a personalized fit, while the supportive inner brief keeps things comfortable and secure.

On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof Shoe: was $180 now $125 at on.com The On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof shoe is perfect for tackling the trails with plush cushioning for a smooth ride. The flexible upper and On's Missiongrip outsole offer excellent traction and comfort, while the waterproof design keeps your feet dry.