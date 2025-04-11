Huge On Spring sale is live from $9 — 7 deals I’d buy now
Apparel deals from On that I wouldn't sleep on
On’s Spring Sale is here, and if your running kit is starting to look a little too well-worn, now’s the time to switch it up. Whether you're training for a race, getting back into your stride, or just want to feel put together on a coffee run, On has you covered with sleek, functional pieces designed to move with you.
We’re talking supportive-but-comfy sports bras, lightweight shorts with actually useful pockets, temperature-regulating socks, and cushioned running shoes like the Cloudstratus 3 with 40% off, making it just $105. On doesn’t drop deals often, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this is it.
Scroll on for our top picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- Shop the entire On sale
- On Performance Low Sock: was $18 now $9
- On Sprinter Shorts: was $60 now $30
- On Movement Bra: was $60 now $35
- On Essential Shorts: was $70 now $40
- On Cloudstratus 3 shoe: was $180 now $125
- On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof shoe: was $180 now $125
- On Cloudmonster shoe: was $170 now $135
On shoe and apparel deals
You can never have too many socks as a runner, and you definitely can't go wrong with investing in a pair that regulates temperature. Right now, they’re half price, making this a solid deal for a small but important gear upgrade.
The On Sprinter Shorts are designed for speed and comfort, with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and a secure, close fit. Packed with five pockets, a mesh belt, and a key loop, they offer plenty of storage for longer runs, all while keeping you light on your feet. Grab a pair now for half-price!
The On Movement Bra is designed for comfort with light support and moisture-wicking materials to help keep you dry. It features a breathable, strappy back for ventilation and a soft underband that adds to the comfort. Save $25 in the sale!
The On Essential Shorts are all about comfort and convenience. With multiple pockets to keep your valuables safe, you can carry your essentials worry-free. The soft elastic waistband adjusts easily for a personalized fit, while the supportive inner brief keeps things comfortable and secure.
With a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, the On Cloud Stratus 3 promotes a natural stride, while the durable rubber outsole provides excellent grip. At 8.8oz, it’s lightweight and built for road running. The stretchy heel lining ensures a snug fit, even with low-cut socks (like the Performance Low Sock featured above).
The On Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof shoe is perfect for tackling the trails with plush cushioning for a smooth ride. The flexible upper and On's Missiongrip outsole offer excellent traction and comfort, while the waterproof design keeps your feet dry.
Big in name, big in cushion. The On Cloudmonster gives you max cushioning for a cushy, bouncy feel with every step. The shoes absorb impact with every landing and provide a springy rebound, so you can keep going without feeling weighed down.
