Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic just hit lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

We consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic one of the best smartwatches on the market. But it's ever better with a discount — in fact, with Black Friday deals, this top-rated smartwatch is at an all-time-low price.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on sale for $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the best price we have ever seen for it, taking $149 off the regular price. This is one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've seen all season.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42 mm BT: was $349 now $199 (opens in new tab) Style meets substance with Samsung's premium smartwatch offering, featuring the brand's signature rotating bezel. Stay connected with Wear OS and in tune with your body with Body Composition Analysis.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best Android smartwatches available. Although functionally identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the classic has a more luxurious feel and build quality and comes with a rotating bezel, making it perfect for those more used to traditional wrist candy.

This smartwatch features Google's Wear OS 3, which includes a host of apps such as Google Maps all accessible from your wrist. It even has its own watch sized QWERTY keyboard with a 'swipe to type' system.

Health enthusiasts will be in heaven with heart rate monitoring, an ECG reader and bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) tracking more accurately than ever before. BIA tracking will analyze your BMI, muscle mass, body water percentage as well as several other factors, helping you tailor your health plan (and diet) to fit your needs.

While normally we would recommend the budget conscious to just grab the basic model, at this price, those who like the finer things in life need not break the bank with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

If the rotating bezel doesn't matter to you, check out this lowest-price-ever deal for the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

This Black Friday make sure to check in with Tom's Guide regularly for all the best Black Friday deals and the biggest savings. Visit our Black Friday deals live blog and be the first to know when the best products are on offer.