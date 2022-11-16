Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hits lowest price ever before Black Friday

As part of a slew of early Black Friday deals, we've found an excellent deal on one of the top smartwatches on the market. If you're an Android smartphone user in need of a new accessory, this limited-time discount is definitely worthwhile.

You can now score the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi) on sale for $169 at Best Buy. That takes $110 off its regular price. There's a slight catch — it's only the Black Aluminum 44mm watch with the black Sport Band — but as long as you're comfortable with the color option, this is a killer deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi/Black): was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's tough to beat this price from Best Buy for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 is great for those who love a sporty aesthetic, plus it features a body composition analysis feature and runs on Wear OS software. At $110 less than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's worth getting the previous-gen model.

Despite being a generation old, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. And now you can get it at its lowest price — ever.

Samsung is pretty much the top choice for anyone looking for an Android smartwatch. And while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been eclipsed by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the $110 discount makes the older model the better value if you're looking for a smartwatch this holiday season.

There's still a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Its lightweight design, affordable price tag, and the fact that it runs on Wear OS make it a great all-rounder.

If you're a fitness enthusiast, the watch gets even better. It has built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize six types of activity, including a running coach tech that assesses your oxygen levels during your run. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. What's more, the Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

The biggest drawback of Galaxy Watch 4 is its battery life. Samsung claims that the watch will last 40 hours without needing to be charged, but we found that we had to charge our Galaxy Watch 4 every night to keep it juiced up. If you charge your phone every night anyway, this shouldn't be too much of a problem. Personally, I have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the watch Is no trouble to charge.

So make sure to take advantage now and don't miss out on one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.