Quick! Best Buy slices $800 off MacBook Pro laptops - sale ends today!

Shopping for the holidays? Now is a great time to grab a MacBook Pro, as Best Buy is taking up to $800 off some of Apple's best laptops.

For example, this 16-inch MacBook Pro is just $1,999 at Best Buy right now. It’s $800 off ad the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, making this purchase a no-brainer, and one of the best MacBook deals we’ve seen in a long time. Just act fast — this sale ends at midnight. Also, a heads up that these are Apple's Intel-based MacBook Pros, which are still powerful machines if the newer Apple silicon-based models are too pricey for your budget.

16” MacBook Pro (i9 processor): was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Best Buy 16” MacBook Pro (i9 processor): was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Ends today: This Macbook Pro has an impressive 16” display, an intel core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. You’ll also get a handy touch bar, touch ID, and an amazing 11 hour battery life. There’s a huge discount of $800 on this high-end MacBook Pro.

16” MacBook Pro (i7 processor): was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Best Buy 16” MacBook Pro (i7 processor): was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Ends today: If you have a little less to spend, this Macbook is the same as above, but with the i9 processor swapped out for an i7. It also has slightly less storage at 512GB. It’s still a great device, for a great savings of $600 off.

13” MacBook Pro (i5 processor): was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Best Buy 13” MacBook Pro (i5 processor): was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This MacBook Pro is $500 off and currently at its lowest price ever. It's been upgraded to include 16GB of RAM, a Core i5 CPU, and a 512GB SSD. A similarly configured MacBook Pro 13" M1 would cost you in the $1,699 range.

MacBook Pro laptops are some of the best on the market, but this usually means paying a premium price for them. Luckily that’s less of a problem right now thanks to this great sale.

In our Macbook Pro 16-inch review , we found that everything about the laptop from the processor to the sound to the 11-hour battery life was incredible. The only problem is the high price tag, but this sale at Best Buy finally makes the laptop much more affordable.