Quick! Alienware Aurora with Nvidia RTX 3080 is more than $1,000 off right now

If you’re struggling to find where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, you’re not alone. Tracking down the coveted graphics card hasn’t got any easier in 2022 with restocks very limited over the last few months. However, you can still score a GeForce RTX 3080 with a pre-built PC desktop, and Dell has you covered with an epic deal.

Right now you can get an Alienware Aurora R12 Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for $2,155 at Dell. That’s a massive $1,044 off its regular retail price of $3,199 and one of the biggest savings we’ve seen on a configuration of this spec. Previous deals on PCs with similar specs have sold out fairly quickly, so take a look now before all the stock is claimed.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R12: was $3,199 now $2,155 @ Dell

A discount of more than $1,000 on an Alienware rig is pretty rare, and even more uncommon when its powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This configuration also sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. These specs can be further boosted for an additional cost.

Underneath the striking Lunar Light chassis, you’ll also find an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. A drive of that size is more than capable of storing dozens of the best PC games.

If you want even better performance, or perhaps plan on gaming and streaming at the same time, you can upgrade to 64GB of RAM for an extra $294. Although, 32GB of RAM is already more than enough and this upgrade borders on overkill.

You can also double your storage capacity to 2TB for an additional $225. The game file sizes of major AAA games are getting bigger and bigger, so this is definitely an upgrade worth considering if you can’t stand deleting and redownloading games regularly.

The Alienware Aurora R12 is more than capable of running all the latest games at high settings, and it’s powerful enough that it should keep pace for the foreseeable future. If you’re looking to overhaul your existing gaming PC, or are completely new to desktop gaming, this is a deal that should be on your radar.