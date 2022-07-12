Amazon Prime Day is here and it brings some truly jaw-dropping sales across the board. Below, we've listed some great deals for under $25. This includes all manner of electronics, tech gear, gadgets, cooking equipment, home goods and more.

These deals will change as Prime Day unfolds over the next few hours. To that end, be sure to save this page and return to see what new deals have cropped up. Also be sure to check out the best Prime Day freebies you can get right now, too. And if you can stretch your budget, there are a lot of amazing Prime Day deals under $100.

Best Prime Day deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Bengoo G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset: was $54 now $22 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bengoo G9000 gaming headset is compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5 Controller. It features noise-canceling over-ear headphones with a mic. It also has LED light, bass surround and soft memory earpads. For under $25, this one is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Norton 360 Deluxe: was $89 now $19 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Antivirus software doesn't get much better than Norton 360 Deluxe, and you shouldn't pass up this offer. This package gets you protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs and Android or iOS devices, plus an unlimited VPN, LifeLock dark-web monitoring of your personal data and 50GB of cloud-backup storage.

(opens in new tab) McAfee Total Protection: was $89 now $21 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

This amazing deal on McAfee's flagship antivirus software gets you one year of protection for up to three PCs, Macs or Android or iOS devices. You'll also get a password manager and file encryption.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express HD: was $30 now $17 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roku's entire line of streamers is top-notch, but the Roku Express HD stands out as one of the cheapest devices on the market. Yet, it still boasts thousands of streaming channels, a customizable interface and an easy-to-use remote.

(opens in new tab) Dreyoo 893MAX G953EV-P2 Garage Door Opener Remote: was $20 now $15 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dreyoo 893MAX G953EV-P2 Garage Door Opener remote is a good option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Lego sets: up to 20% off @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

From Lego Duplo sets to Lego Star Wars, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a wide range of Lego sets. After discount, Prime Day deals start at just $12.

(opens in new tab) Desk lamps: deals from $9 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is slashing the price of numerous desk lamps with deals starting as low as $9. The sale includes LED desk lamps, dimmable lamps, and more.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion.

(opens in new tab) Rubbermaid 24-Piece Storage Set: was $27 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We can all use more food storage options in our pantry and this Prime Day deal knocks $3 off the Rubbermaid 24-Piece Food Container set. It includes 12 leak-proof, airtight food storage containers featuring crystal clear, BPA free Triton plastic.

