PlayStation Store Black Friday deals see PS5 games crash to just $4

The PlayStation Store is practically always running some form of sale, but the biggest deals of the year are typically reserved for Black Friday. And the good news for PS5 and PS4 owners is the PlayStation Store has just launched its Black Friday promotion earlier today (Nov. 18).

PlayStation Store Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are set to run until November 28 (after which they will likely be replaced with a holiday sale). Right now the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale packs more than 600 deals, and that number may grow over the next few days.

The real headliner grabbers are the big savings on some of the best PS5 games with the likes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls all dropping to new lowest-ever prices.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Store Black Friday deals: up to 70% off @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Black Friday deals have landed at the PlayStation Store, and the digital storefront is currently offering PS5 games from just $4. There's also hundreds of discounts on top PS4 games as well. And if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription select tiles are further reduced. Whatever type of gamer you are there is almost guaranteed to be at least one deal that appeals to you.

The best PlayStation Store Black Friday deals

Several of the best games of 2022 are included in this sale including the aforementioned sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn. There are also discounts on cyberpunk cat simulator Stray, and the visually-stunning racing sim Gran Turismo 7. Plus, the recently-released The Last of Us Part I is currently $20 off.

Some overlooked games from the last 12 months have also been reduced, including Gotham Knights dropping to $41, and The Quarry on sale for just $29.

This sale isn’t just on PS5 games either, a whole bunch of the best PS4 games have also been heavily discounted. This includes Cyberpunk 2077 (Which comes with a free next-gen upgrade), as well as GTA 5 and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and God of War (2018) have also been slashed in price. Plus, many PS4 games in this sale come with a free upgrade to the native PS5 version which is ideal if you own both systems or decide to buy Sony's flagship console at a later date.

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is set to run for the next 10 days, which should give you enough time to decide which of the hundreds of deals most appeals to you. Plus, if you're more of a physical game collector, there are plenty of Black Friday PS5 deals you can shop right now. And don't forget that PlayStation Plus subscriptions are currently 25% off as well.

Of course, with so many worthwhile deals on PS5 games you might end up struggling to free up enough hard drive space to store them all. Thankfully this Black Friday deal on a Samsung PS5 SSD should resolve that problem. Meanwhile, if you’re on the hunt for a next-gen console this holiday season, make sure to check out our PS5 restock hub.