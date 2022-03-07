Our favorite XPS gaming desktop is on sale for just $699

The XPS 8940 is one of the best desktops you can buy if you're looking for a low key and affordable rig. For a limited time, you can get this desktop at an all-time price low.

Currently, Dell has its XPS (8940) on sale for just $699.99 when you use coupon code "50OFF699" at checkout. It's an epic deal on one of the best gaming PCs you can buy.

The config on sale features a Core i5-11400 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our XPS 8940 review, we loved how the desktop packs a lot of performance into a small, quiet package. It has has plenty of ports, both on the front and the back of the system. For instance, you'll get an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm audio jack, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. Meanwhile, on the back you'll find three 3.5 mm audio ports, six USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a power port.

The Dell XPS 8940 also won a "highly recommended" honor for best gaming desktop at the Tom's Guide Awards 2021 for gaming.

Simply put, the Dell XPS 8940 is the epitome of balance between work and play. If you're looking for an affordable gaming PC and don't need all the flashy bells and whistles, this could be the perfect fit for you.