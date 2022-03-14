Microsoft's Pi Day sale knocks up to $500 off laptops

Looking to pick up a new PC? Now's a great time, as Microsoft's Pi Day sales are taking up to $500 off select Windows machines, gaming rigs, and Microsoft's own Surface line of 2-in-1s.

For example, you can grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Type Cover for $699. This is one of the best laptop deals around right now. Plus, make sure to check out the whole Microsoft sale for savings on everything from laptops to headphones to smartwatches.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $699 @ Microsoft

The amazing Surface Pro 7 Plus is on sale right now. This configuration is perfect for school and work, featuring an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You'll get the Type Cover included, too.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is an amazing 2-in-1 laptop, and it's rare to see it discounted this much (especially with the type cover included.) Stock could go fast, so don't hang about if you'd like to snap one up.

It's got everything you need in a device, with strong performance that'll get you through your work comfortably and efficiently. Plus, with a vibrant display, this is also a great device for entertainment. Details will look crisp and colors will pop when you're watching shows or movies, with sharp audio despite the speakers being hidden along the tablet's bezels.

The Surface Pro 7 Plus's cameras also deserve a shout-out. With a 5MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, this 2-in-1 captures high quality images and video, so rest assured you'll look picture perfect in video calls and selfies. Most laptops and tablets don't make camera quality a priority, so it's great to see the Surface Pro 7 Plus perform so well in this aspect.

