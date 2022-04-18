iPad Pro just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

The holiday weekend may be over, but there are still plenty of spring sales to take advantage of. In fact, we've just spotted one of this month's best Amazon deals.

Currently, Amazon has the 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021) on sale for $699.99. That's $99 off and one of the best iPad deals we've seen. (It's an all-time price low for this model).

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 11-inch iPad Pro houses Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. It's now $100 off and at its lowest price ever.

In our iPad Pro 2021 11-inch review, we named Apple's speedy tablet one of the best tablets you can buy. We were especially floored by the tablet's strong battery life. Apple's tablet lasts longer on a single charge (13 hours and 42 minutes ) than any tablet we've ever tested.

In terms of performance, it packs the same M1 (16-core) CPU found in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. On the Geekbench 5 benchmark test, the 11-inch inch iPad Pro notched a 7,293 score, which puts it in a dead-heat with the 7,298 from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, the 11-inch iPad Pro offers longer battery life and a lower price point than its larger sibling.

That said, it's worth noting that the 11-inch iPad Pro lacks the XDR/mini-LED screen found in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If your budget supports it, we highly recommend the XDR/mini-LED screen. Otherwise, the 11-inch iPad Pro is an amazing machine that won't disappoint.