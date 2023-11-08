I’m a sleep writer – this is the best Black Friday latex mattress deal for hot sleepers

My job on Tom's Guide involves writing about mattresses, and while covering this year's Black Friday mattress sales I’ve found the perfect deal for hot sleepers searching for an organic, non-toxic latex mattress. As of today you can save up to $765 on an Awara Natural Hybrid at Awara, with the price of a queen size reduced to $949 (was $1,699). You'll also get a year-long sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Through my work I’ve learned that some of the best mattresses on the market contain natural latex. Because this organic material is both durable (it can last around 25 years) and naturally cooling, it commands a higher price tag. But the Awara Natural Hybrid breaks the mould by offering organic luxury sleep with an affordable price tag.

Along with natural latex, the Awara is made with organic cotton and wool; breathable materials that wick away moisture and promote airflow for cooler sleep. Its hybrid construction also means it suits most sleep styles, though in the Tom's Guide Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review lead tester Alison said it might be too firm for lighter weight bodies (those under 150lbs).

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

Was: $1,299

From: $599 at Awara

Saving: Up to $765 Summary: With its naturally sourced, moisture-wicking materials, the Awara Natural Hybrid sleeps cool and dry. Lead tester Alison found that even though the Awara isn't technically considered a cooling mattress, it still has excellent temperature regulation for hot sleepers. The breathable cover is made from organic New Zealand wool (which promotes airflow and wicks away moisture), plus the latex foam doesn’t trap heat like memory foam mattresses. The Awara's luxury firm rating means that it’s suitable for all sleep positions, but lightweight sleepers may prefer something softer. The Tom's Guide testing panel for the Awara also felt that the bed’s motion isolation is quite weak if you sleep with a restless partner, but they did praise its pressure relief. Our review gave the bed’s durability a five-star rating, and its edge support kept our panel firmly on the mattress. It comes in 6 sizes (from twin to Cal king). Price history: The Awara Natural Hybrid is a competitively priced organic mattress that is often on sale, and sometimes includes freebies such as a 2-pack of cooling pillows. Throughout the Black Friday season, Awara is hosting a Black Friday sale that takes up to 50% off all mattresses. Currently, the brand has knocked up to $765 off this hybrid mattress, so I recommend buying now if you’re in need of a budget-friendly latex bed. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping and returns

What are latex mattresses and are they any good?

Latex mattresses are simply a mattress where the main material is latex. You can buy natural latex mattresses and artificial latex mattresses, with natural latex being the more costly of the two. A latex mattress is excellent value for money, even though on the face of it they may seem expensive compared to a standard mattress in a box.

Natural latex mattresses are worth the money because if you take care of them properly, they can last around 20 to 25 years on average. This lifespan applies to premium natural latex mattresses, but more affordable latex beds will still outlast memory foam, cooling and even the best hybrid mattresses.

Leading luxury sleep brand Saatva (see the best Saatva mattresses) makes some of the best natural latex mattresses you can buy, so we recommend checking out the Saatva Latex Hybrid, priced from $1,101 at Saatva, if you have a bigger budget and can stretch to $1,866 for a queen natural latex mattress with a lifetime warranty.