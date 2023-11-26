I’m a sleep coach — this is the mattress I tell people with back pain to buy in Cyber Monday sales

If you’re shopping the Cyber Monday sales for a bed to ease your hip and back pain when lying down, I highly recommend the Saatva RX. We’ve tested it and now rate it as the best option for sleepers with back pain and painful joint issues like arthritis – and today you can save $400 on the RX with our exclusive offer at Saatva.

I had stabbing hip and lower back pain during my third trimester of pregnancy and it ruined my sleep. My lead tester for the Saatva RX, Alison Barretta, also suffers with chronic back pain and mild scoliosis and she awarded the Saatva RX a near-perfect score for pressure relief and comfy back support during her review.

Saatva, of course, makes the best mattress in the world, the Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more), which we recommend for general aches and pains. But the RX is the brand’s new dedicated model for sleepers with back pain, hip pain and joint issues. And at $400 off in the Cyber Monday mattress sales, you can get a queen RX for $2,905 at Saatva.

I will say that the RX is on the much firmer side of medium-firm, so you might prefer something softer if you sleep on your side and weigh under 150lbs. In that instance, I’d recommend a Luxury Firm WinkBed – it’s softer, but has a 3-step back support system, and it’s $300 off with a queen reduced to $1,499 at WinkBeds this Cyber Monday.