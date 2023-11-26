I’m a sleep coach — this is the mattress I tell people with back pain to buy in Cyber Monday sales

If you’re shopping the Cyber Monday sales for a bed to ease your hip and back pain when lying down, I highly recommend the Saatva RX. We’ve tested it and now rate it as the best option for sleepers with back pain and painful joint issues like arthritis – and today you can save $400 on the RX with our exclusive offer at Saatva.
I had stabbing hip and lower back pain during my third trimester of pregnancy and it ruined my sleep. My lead tester for the Saatva RX, Alison Barretta, also suffers with chronic back pain and mild scoliosis and she awarded the Saatva RX a near-perfect score for pressure relief and comfy back support during her review.
Saatva, of course, makes the best mattress in the world, the Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more), which we recommend for general aches and pains. But the RX is the brand’s new dedicated model for sleepers with back pain, hip pain and joint issues. And at $400 off in the Cyber Monday mattress sales, you can get a queen RX for $2,905 at Saatva.
I will say that the RX is on the much firmer side of medium-firm, so you might prefer something softer if you sleep on your side and weigh under 150lbs. In that instance, I’d recommend a Luxury Firm WinkBed – it’s softer, but has a 3-step back support system, and it’s $300 off with a queen reduced to $1,499 at WinkBeds this Cyber Monday.
The Saatva RX at Saatva
Was: From $1,995
Now: From $1,695 at Saatva
Summary: The gel-infused memory foam and micro coils Saatva RX hybrid is now our best mattress for back pain, having scored very highly in recent tests for pressure relief, back support and full body comfort during our Saatva RX review. It’s the first Saatva mattress to feature the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core tech, which basically means the RX automatically adjusts itself to your specific curves whenever you shift position in bed. This reduces pressure points immensely, which I know first-hand is super important if you have any type of pain when lying down. I commissioned my lead mattress tester, Alison, to handle this review because she has ongoing back pain. After the very first night sleeping on the Saatva RX, Alison messaged me to say she’d had the best night’s sleep. The RX had reduced her pain greatly, leaving her feeling much more comfortable in bed. In fact, a few mornings later she was having trouble getting up because it was so comfy. That’s impressive for a mattress that’s on the firmer side of medium-firm.
Price history: You can normally save up to $350 on the Saatva RX, which is a pretty standard yet good Saatva mattress sale offer. However that saving decreases to $300 on the smaller models. Our exclusive discount saves you $400 on every size of the RX, reducing the cost of a queen to $2,905 – in the general public sale you’d have to pay $2,945. It’s a small extra saving, but it’s worth grabbing. You’ll also get a 365-night trial with the RX, plus a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery with old bed and foundation removal.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free bed installation