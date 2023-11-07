I test Fitbits for a living — here’s 3 Black Friday deals to shop now

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your fitness tracker, I’ve got good news — some of the best Fitbits are already on sale, despite Black Friday still being a few weeks away.

As the Fitness editor for Tom's Guide, it's quite literally my job to review the newest gadgets on the market, and Fitbit always tops this list — from the top-of-the-line Fitbit Sense 2, to the newly released Fitbit Charge 6. While you still have a few weeks to wait for the official Black Friday Fitbit sale, to save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked my favorite deals below, but keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be updating this page as we get nearer the event.

If you want to do some research before you buy, check out our round-up of the best Fitbits on the market here.

Today’s Fitbit Black Friday deals

The best Fitbit Black Friday deals

Fitbit Luxe: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker looks beautiful, and would easily pass as jewelry, while still tracking fitness, sleep, heart rate, and stress. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but at $79, it's a great price for a beautiful fitness tracker.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $198 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. As well as activity and sleep tracking, it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. At $198, it's a great price in the run up to Black Friday, so now is a good time to buy.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $146 now $109 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the older version of the Fitbit Charge 6. It doesn't have all the Google apps of the newer tracker, but still does all the basics well, and has built-in GPS for tracking your outdoor runs and bike rides.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Fitbit?

In a word, yes! Last year we saw sales across Fitbit's newest gadgets - including the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4. If you're upgrading your own tracker, or looking for a healthy gift for a loved one, it's a good time to invest.