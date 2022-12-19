Best last-minute Apple deals that arrive before Christmas

Christmas week is here. If you still have last minute Christmas gifts you need to purchase, there's some good news. We're seeing a lot of epic Apple deals today on many of our favorite devices. Even better, most of them can still arrive before Christmas — that is, if you're fast.

Below are five last-minute Apple gifts that can arrive before the holiday weekend. Remember, you'll need to make your purchases ASAP in order to avoid any potential delays, especially as forecasters predict a major storm for most of the North East. (Make sure to check our guide to this week's Christmas shipping deadlines to make sure your gifts arrive on time).

Last-minute Apple gifts

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Verizon is offering free 2-day shipping. Alternatively, Amazon has them for $199 (opens in new tab) and they arrive before Christmas.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2020 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's the best cheap iPad for just about anyone. By comparison, Amazon is sold out (opens in new tab). You can have it shipped or purchase online with in-store pickup.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. Best Buy offers it with next-day shipping for free.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It arrives before Christmas or you can pick up in-store. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).