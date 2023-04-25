Hurry! The MacBook Air M1 just crashed to $799 at Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is here, but that doesn't mean you should forget about the older models. The MacBook Air M1 is still a powerful laptop that I highly recommend picking up, especially at this price.

Right now the MacBook Air M1 is just $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). (Click on the "MacBook, iPad and iMac" tab/button to see this deal.) After a $200 discount, this laptop has hit its lowest price ever. It's one of the best MacBook deals going right now.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Click on Best Buy's "MacBook, iPad and iMac" tab/button to see this deal).

Key features: 13-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 2.8-pound weight

Product launch: November 17, 2020

Price history: The MacBook Air M1 cost $999 at launch. It can sometimes be discounted by $50 or $100, but this deal matches the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1 at $200 off, bringing it down to $799. (The newer MacBook Air M2 launched in June 2022 at $1,199.)

Price comparison: Best Buy: $799 (opens in new tab) | Amazon: $899 (opens in new tab) | Apple: $999 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: When it released, the MacBook Air M1 was widely regarded as one of the best laptops on the market. It delivered very fast performance, good productivity and over 14 hours of battery life, a statement that still holds true today. The MacBook Air M1 is also very portable, weighing just 2.8 pounds.

Toms Guide: 4.5/5 | TechRadar: 4.5/5 (opens in new tab)

Buying Guides: Former winner for best laptop

Buy it if: You want a powerful, portable Apple laptop on a budget. Also buy the MacBook Air M1 if you want very long battery life (over 14 hours in our testing) and a comfortable keyboard.

Don't buy it if: You'd prefer the latest model. The pricier MacBook Air M2 delivers slightly faster performance, a larger and brighter display, a 1080p webcam and MagSafe charing.