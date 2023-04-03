Hurry! The MacBook Air M1 is $200 off at Amazon

It's no longer the newest MacBook Air, but the MacBook Air M1 is still an awesome laptop. Even better, it's just got a huge price cut.

The MacBook Air M1 is $799 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop, and it's easily one of the best Apple deals you can get right now.

This deal could sell out fast, so I'd recommend snapping it up before it's gone.

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The MacBook Air M1 was our top choice for the best laptop on the market before the MacBook Air M2 released. Even though it's not the newest MacBook Air, the MacBook Air M1 is still an awesome laptop.

When we tested the MacBook Air M1, we were able to open multiple programs, browser windows and stream video all at once without any slowdown. The MacBook Air M1 was able to transcode a 4K video to 1080p in 9 minutes and 15 seconds, a time that smashed competition like the ZenBook 13 (17:51) and XPS 13 (18:22).

The MacBook Air is incredibly portable, too. It has a 13-inch 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, but the laptop measures just 0.6-inches thick and weighs 2.8 pounds. Plus, we got a fantastic 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life out of our unit.

We also appreciate the MacBook Air M1's comfortable keyboard and sharp webcam. However, we wish it had more ports — it only has 2 Thunderbolt 3 USB 4 ports and a headphone jack.

The newer MacBook Air M2 starts at $1,199, and for your money, you'll get faster performance, a brighter display, and MagSafe charging. But for $799, the MacBook Air M1 is incredible value. I highly recommend picking it up before it's gone.

