Hurry! The LG C3 OLED just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

The LG C3 OLED is the latest model in one of the most popular OLED TV series ever, and it's only a few months old. And while it's already been marked down in that brief time, we've never seen it hit a price this low.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV for just $1,496 at Amazon. That’s $403 off its full retail price of $1,899, and the lowest price yet for the stunning follow-up to the best TV we've ever tested. And it’s easily one of the best early Prime Day TV deals out there if you're looking to upgrade.

The LG C3 OLED had some big shoes to fill when it came out this year. The LG C2 OLED has been our choice for the best TV basically since it was released. Thankfully, the LG C3 OLED is an excellent television that basically stays the same or improves upon the C2 OLED in every area. The biggest knock against it we had was that it didn't feel like enough of an upgrade for the price. But now that it's marked down $400 it's worth choosing over its predecessor.

In our LG C3 OLED review , we said: “The LG OLED evo C3 is loaded with features that make it ideal for watching — or playing — anything your heart desires. You can find TVs with better sound, but there aren’t many out there that offer you this much and perform at this level for the same price.” It's a great TV for literally anyone, and it was no surprise when we ultimately awarded it an Editor’s Choice.

But despite the loaded features — and the C3 is loaded — the biggest selling point for the LG C3 OLED remains its truly stunning visuals. No matter what you’re watching, it's tough to beat this OLED display.

In our testing, we were impressed with pretty much everything we could throw at the C3 OLED. Color gamut, brightness, HDR and input lag tests all produced excellent results. That's why the LG G3 OLED is also one of the best gaming TVs, thanks to several premium features that make it a great display for your PS5 our Xbox Series X.

The LG C3 sports a full suite of Game Optimizer features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It’s also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and it supports AMD FreeSync Premium. Plus; we measured just 9.1ms of lag time. And the refresh rate is set at smooth 120Hz. And don't forget that this is a smart TV too, so all the best streaming services are just a couple of clicks of the remote away.

It's not a flawless TV, mind you. The lack of an ATSC 3.0 turner for watching live 4K broadcasts is a disappointing omission, and the sound quality isn’t as strong as some of its rivals (though that's easily fixed with one of our best soundbars). But despite this, the LG C3 OLED is still an excellent TV that essentially can't be beaten for the price — especially with this discount. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup.