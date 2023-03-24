Hurry! The iPad 2022 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Hunting for deals on the best tablets? I search for iPad deals every day, and this one is definitely worth your attention.

Right now the 10.9-inch iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB) is just $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This iPad is at its lowest price ever after a $50 discount. It's second on our list of the best tablets, so it's well worth picking up. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price.

The 2022 iPad features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, powerful A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. After a $50 discount, the new iPad is at its lowest price ever. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price.

The iPad 2022 is the latest in the iPad line, and after checking it out in our iPad 2022 review, we named it one of the best tablets you can buy.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the iPad 2022 is perfect for everyday tasks. You'll be able to stream videos, browse the web, play games and more, even if you're multitasking between multiple apps at once. It's not going to outspeed the iPad Pro 2022, but the regular iPad 2022 is perfect for casual use.

This tablet offers good battery life, too. The iPad 2022 lasted 10 hours and 57 minutes in , easily enough for a full day's use. Even better, the basic iPad line now finally has USB-C charging.

We also love the fact that the 10th-Gen iPad's design has finally been updated in keeping with the rest of the iPad line. In addition to a USB-C port, this iPad has an edge-to-edge display and Touch ID on the power button. The iPad 2021 is currently still on sale, which is a great tablet, but it looks ancient in comparison.

However, we don't recommend the iPad 2022 for Apple Pencil users. The 1st-Gen Apple Pencil writes and draws well on the iPad 2022's screen, but charging it is a hassle. You need a USB-C to Lightning adaptor to charge the 1st-Gen Apple Pencil, and there's nowhere to dock the stylus when you're not using it. Artists and note-takers, choose the iPad Air with the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil instead.

The iPad 2022 is an awesome tablet, and it's a great time to pick one up now that it's at its lowest price ever. Or, check out our iPad deals coverage for more sales.