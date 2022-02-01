Hurry! The fantastic Dell XPS 15 is $319 off in this Presidents Day deal

Early President Day sales are really ramping up now that we’ve entered February. If you’re on the hunt for a laptop upgrade there are plenty of discounts available, and this saving from Dell is definitely one that deserves attention.

One of our favorite Windows laptops has just received a sizeable price reduction. For a limited time, the Dell XPS 15 (2020) is $881 at Dell. That’s a massive $319 off its regular price of $1,199. Make sure to use coupon code "50OFF699" to get the full discount. A saving of this size on a laptop of this quality is definitely one of the best President Day deals we’ve seen to date.

Dell XPS 15 (2020): was $1,199 now $881 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is a high-end laptop with few compromises. It packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code "50OFF699" at final checkout to drop its price to $881, which is an epic price low for this laptop.

The reason for this significant discount is likely the release of the Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop last year. Dell may be looking to clear out its remaining stock of the 2020 model Dell XPS 15. Don't let that discourage you, the Dell XPS 15 (2020) is still a very capable machine.

You're getting a blend of mobile performance and sleek design with an excellent keyboard and killer display thrown in for good measure. As for specs, the cheaper model sports an Intel 10th Gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most users. The machine also sports Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD for storage and a 15.6-inch Full HD Plus InfinityEdge display.

The Dell XPS 15 has been a regular on our best laptops list for good reason. It’s an excellent Windows laptop for just about every task, whether you want a workhorse machine or just a very useable laptop for everyday tasks. Being able to score one with such a steep discount makes it an even easier recommendation.

