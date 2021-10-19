Hurry! iPad Pro 2021 up to $100 off at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

We’re expecting to see a range of very tempting Black Friday iPad deals over the next few weeks, but Amazon has got ahead of the pack by offering an excellent early deal that we strongly recommend taking advantage of while it’s still available.

Right now, you can get an iPad Pro 2021 256GB for $849 at Amazon. That’s $50 off its usual price of $899. There’s an even bigger discount on the iPad Pro 2021 512GB model which has dropped to $999, that’s a $100 saving compared to its usual price of $1,099. The beefy 1TB and 2TB models have also been slashed by $100 by Amazon.

iPad Pro 2021 256GB: was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering $50 off the iPad Pro 2021 256GB configuration. This is one of the best tablets on the market, with Apple's speedy M1 chip, a gorgeous XDR display and 5G support at last. View Deal

iPad Pro 2021 512GB: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro 2021 512GB is currently a sizeable $100 off at Amazon, making this one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen. This tablet takes full advantage of Apple's M1 chip for unmatched performance and also sports an 11-inch Liquid Renita XDR display. View Deal

The best iPad deals have a habit of selling out extremely quickly, especially when they come from a popular retailer like Amazon. We’d definitely advise snapping up this discount while you still can. Plus, with stock shortages expected to be a real problem this holiday season, it’s not a bad idea to secure your gifts now before popular devices like iPads start to sell out.

At Tom’s Guide, we’re huge fans of the iPad Pro 2021. In our iPad Pro 2021 review, we even called the device the “best iPad ever.” For good reason, if you’re looking for a powerful laptop alternative or a portable machine for streaming/gaming during long trips then you really can’t beat Apple’s latest tablet.

Its headline feature is definitely the inclusion of Apple’s own M1 chip, which helps it set new iPadOS records. We managed to simultaneously open 13 internet tabs, play a high-quality YouTube video, and watch a slideshow of high-res art without a single hiccup in performance. The M1 chip practically single-handly justifies upgrading if you’ve already got an older iPad.

It’s not just the M1 chip that we love about the iPad Pro 2021, the 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is also excellent. It dramatically increases the brightness over previous iterations of the tablet and supports HDR content, which is a nice bonus. Thunderbolt 3, USB 4 and 5G support round out this very compelling package.

There’s a reason we rank the iPad Pro 2021 so highly on our best iPads roundup. It’s a fantastic tablet that offers powerful performance with Apple’s trademark slick design. We don’t expect to see many better deals than this one as we get nearer Black Friday so don’t feel you need to wait until the day itself if you’re in the market for a new tablet.