Hurry! Galaxy Watch Active 2 just hit lowest price ever in Cyber Week deal

Cyber Monday deals are still active, and it looks like discounts are continuing into the rest of Cyber Week. We've been spotting great savings all over the place, but one smartwatch deal caught our eye, slashing a good chunk off one of our favorite wearables.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm/GPS) is on sale for just $149 at Amazon. This deal takes a generous 40% off the original price, saving you $100 in total and making it the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is limited and smartwatches have a tendency of selling out fast.

Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal saves you a whole $100, bringing this smartwatch down to the lowest price we've seen. This particular 40mm/GPU model features water resistance, heart rate tracking and an ECG sensor, plus very good battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. This sleek wearable device is designed for fitness enthusiasts, thanks to the built-in pace coaching feature with advanced sensors that include an accelerometer, gyro, barometer, HRM and ambient light.

Its lightweight and comfortable aluminum design is perfect for longer wear. Other handy features include a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review, we were impressed with the activity-tracking features, offline Spotify and its gorgeous design. We were also fond of the lengthy battery life, which can last you around 24-60 hours, depending on use. This smartwatch also a 5 ATM water resistance score, which is pretty impressive compared to other flagship wearables. Plus, it works with both Apple and Android phones, so if you're an iPhone user, you don't have to opt for the Apple Watch.



Admittedly, the sleep-tracking has room for improvement and the application library is rather limited. However, overall, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 delivers a solid performance, while still being $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch SE. Throw in a 40% discount and this smartwatch deal is an absolute bargain. But if you're serious don't wait around too long, as stock isn't guaranteed to last.



