Hurry! Amazon Prime Day just came early with $600 off this RTX 3060 gaming laptop

Best Buy is kicking the week off right with one of the deepest discounts we've seen yet on one of the best gaming laptops around.

That's right, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on sale for $799 at Best Buy right now. That's a remarkable $600 off the $1,399 asking price of this 14-inch gaming laptop, nearly halving the cost of picking up one of these svelte gaming machines. And if you're in the market for a gaming PC you can easily pick up and take with you, you can do a lot worse than the G14. While this model isn't the latest and greatest, it still delivers strong performance and battery life in a remarkably portable package making it one of the best Prime Day deals you can get ahead of July.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy

Save $600! The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy. This configuration comes sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

In my Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review I celebrated this laptop for its potent blend of performance, power efficiency and portability, a blend that only gets headier when you get it for nearly half off.

I've always liked the slim, aggressive design of the Zephyrus G14, and at under 4 pounds it won't break your back when you're on the go. The battery is good enough to make taking this gaming laptop to work or school seem like a good idea, too, which is rare in gaming laptops. In our testing the Zephyrus G14 lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes while surfing the web, and while you'll likely get less out of it (especially when gaming), the fact that you can stretch the battery that long in a gaming laptop is a real feat.

The 14-inch 1080p display is nice to look at and offers a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, which is important to have when playing games at high framerates. You'll be able to do a decent bit of that too thanks to the power under the hood, provided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

In short, it's a solid gaming laptop that's a steal at this price. If you're in the market for a mid-range portable gaming PC, this is a great deal.