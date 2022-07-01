Huge mattress sale takes $200 off one of our favorite beds

July is an excellent time to purchase a new bed. Now that all 4th of July mattress sales are live, dozens of beds in our best mattress guide are currently undergoing steep price cuts.

For instance, right now you can get the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress from $701 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen. Even better, you'll get a free $599 bedding set (opens in new tab) that includes two memory foam pillows, mattress protector, and bed sheets. (Make sure to check out our DreamCloud mattress sales and DreamCloud promo codes coverage for more ways to save).

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

This premium memory foam mattress is perfect for restless and hot sleepers, and offers good support in a range of sleeping positions. As part of its holiday sales, DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $599 bedding bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 for the twin (was $799) or $999 for the queen (was $1,199).

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is one of our top mattress picks for restless sleepers. It's designed to offer constant pressure relief around your back, neck, and hips, and it regulates temperature so that you don’t overheat during sleep. It comes with a 365-night trial and is covered by a market-leading Forever Warranty too.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a fantastic memory foam mattress designed with a cooling cover. This, combined with a layer of breathable foam, dissipates body heat so that it doesn’t pool in the mattress. It isn't a proper cooling mattress, but if you want a comfy, supportive and breathable hybrid for less than comparable models, it’s an excellent choice.

Like its sister brand Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud offers a Forever Warranty. The average is 10 years, so you won’t get any better than this. The brand also offers free shipping and a clear returns policy — if you change your mind during the trial period, DreamCloud will collect the mattress for free (some mattress in a box brands charge for this) and refund your money.

Choose the bundle instead and you'll set yourself up with The DreamCloud, plus luxury bedding and accessories for less. These include two of the brand's best pillows for sleeping, plus a quality mattress protector to keep your bed fresher for longer.