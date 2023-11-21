Hot sleepers, America's best naturally cooling latex mattress is 25% off in Black Friday sales

Sustainable sleep brand Birch Living has launched a new Black Friday sale, offering 25% off all natural mattresses plus two free pillows at Birch Living when you use the code BF25 at checkout. This is a bigger sale than we've seen previously from Birch Living (last month it was 20% off), making this the best Black Friday mattress deal for hot sleepers wanting to reap the benefits of naturally cooling Talalay latex.

The hypoallergenic Birch Natural Mattress is ideal for all sleepers, whether you sleep on your front, back or side. It's the best mattress for people seeking cooler, natural sleep without paying the earth, as this new Black Friday discount drops the price of a queen Birch Natural to $1,592.80 (was $2,123). You also get two free organic pillows to boost your value for money.

This excellent hybrid mattress is made with an organic cotton cover to wick away sweat, while the breathable and naturally temperature regulating Talalay latex boosts airflow and dissipates excess body heat. There's also plenty of airiness provides by the luxury coil layer that features up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for boosted support and pressure relief. You'll get free shipping with the Birch Natural, plus a 100-night trial and 25-year warranty.

Birch Natural Mattress by Birch Living



Was: from $1,498.80

Now: from $1,124.10 at Birch Living

Saving: Up to $624.70 Summary: If you suffer from allergies or are looking for a more sustainable way to sleep, as one of the best organic mattresses you can buy right now, Birch’s Natural Mattress is the perfect fit for your home. As we explain in our Birch Natural Mattress review, this mattress is designed to suit all sleep styles and is made from high-quality organic cotton and naturally temperature regulating wool, as well as natural Talalay latex to help keep your sleep healthy. Like many of the best mattresses in a box the Birch Natural comes with a 100-night sleep trial, free delivery and a lengthy 25-year warranty. Mattresses made using organic materials typically command higher prices, so the Birch Natural is priced reasonably compared to similar brands like Saatva and Avocado. And with the 25% sitewide discount, eco-friendly luxury is now more affordable than ever. Benefits: 100 night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Birch Living normally offers 20% off its natural mattresses, so this 25% discount for Black Friday is the best deal we have seen since Labor Day. Now is therefore the best time to buy the Birch Natural Mattress, snagging a queen size for $1,592 (was $2,123).

Buy the Birch Mattress this Black Friday if...

You’re a combination sleeper – this hybrid mattress is a great fit for all sleep styles, with luxury foam and springs offering support and comfort in equal measure

You sleep hot – the breathable organic materials used in this mattress offers a fresher feel with plenty of airflow too

You’re after an affordable eco option – Birch goes head to head with other luxury brands in term of quality, but sits lower in price than most

Don't buy the Birch Mattress this Black Friday if...