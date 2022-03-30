Here are 3 free 5G smartphones you can get right now from Verizon

Buying a new smartphone can be an expensive endeavor. Fortunately, there are plenty of Verizon phone deals this week that can score you a new 5G smartphone for as little as $0.

Currently at Verizon, you can get the Google Pixel 6 for free with a new line and any Unlimited plan. That's one of the best cell phone deals we've seen. But that's not the only phone you can get for free. Below we've rounded up the best freebie deals at Verizon right now.

Google Pixel 6: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon is offering the Google Pixel 6 for free with a new line and any Unlimited data plan. That's $699 off and one of the best phone deals you can get right now. Plus, you'll get an additional $1,000 off if you switch from a competing carrier. It features a 6.4-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) display with 90Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor w/ Titan M2, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get dual 50MP wide (f/1.85) and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) rear cameras and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Galaxy S20 FE: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy S20 FE is an inexpensive version of the Galaxy S20. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the rear, you get 12MP main (ƒ/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2), and 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom (ƒ/2.4) lenses. Up front you get a 32MP (ƒ/2.2) lens. Open a new line with any Unlimited plan and you'll get this phone for free.

iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Editor's Choice iPhone 12 is still a worthy phone. It features a 6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170) LCD, A14 Bionic CPU, and 64GB of storage. You also get dual 12MP wide (ƒ/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.4) rear cameras and a 12MP (ƒ/2.2) front camera. Open a new line with any Unlimited plan and you'll get this phone for free.

Not sure which phone to get? The Pixel 6 is Google's latest take on Android, featuring a new version of its operating system plus its custom Tensor chip. In our Pixel 6 review, we were impressed by its hardware, which includes a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution at 90Hz. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's also rocking a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review, the Editor's Choice phone impressed us with its 120Hz display, strong triple-rear camera performance, and processing power. Sure, there's a new model, but that'll set you back $699.

Last but not least, the iPhone 12 is still one of our picks for the best iPhones on the market. Sure, the A15 Bionic chipset powering the new iPhone 13 is the most powerful mobile silicon we've seen in a phone, but the A14 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 12 is hardly on its last legs. In our iPhone 12 review, we named the Editor's Choice iPhone 12 a great overall phone and superb budget pick if the iPhone 13 is priced too hight for your budget.