Grab the MacBook Air M2 for $949 at Best Buy right now — lowest price ever

Enjoying all the early Prime Day laptop deals that are popping up right now? I certainly am, and I'm about to share one of my favorite deals of the year so far.

The MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB) is $949 at Best Buy right now for My Best Buy Plus members. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop. If you don't have a membership, you can also get the MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB) for $979 at B&H Photo. Whichever retailer you choose, this is a hugely popular deal that could disappear fast — so grab it before it's gone.

The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market that we've tested. With incredible performance, strong battery life and a beautiful display, this laptop is the whole package.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. We used Geekbench 5.4 to test the MacBook Air's CPU, where it achieved a score of 8,919 for the multi-core portion of the test. These results beat competition like the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (7,606) and Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 (7,140.) In practice, the MacBook Air M2 handles tough tasks like photo and video editing with ease, and we were able to run multiple applications, stream video and more without seeing any slowdown.

This laptop also has great battery life. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes out of our unit, enough to get pretty much anybody through a full day's use. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe power adapter, and a headphone jack.

We didn't love the notch on the MacBook Air's screen that houses the camera, and we wish this laptop could support more than one external display. But that's as far as our complaints go.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is at its lowest price ever right now for My Best Buy Plus members, so now's the time to pick one up. For more deals, stay tuned to our Prime Day sales coverage.