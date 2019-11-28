Get four months of Amazon Music for 99 cents for Black Friday

Amazon Music offers unlimited access to its library of 50 million songs without adverts or skip limits, plus it works perfectly with Alexa-powered smart home products, such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show.

Amazon is currently offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 to new subscribers. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen from Amazon.

In essence, this is an extension of the standard one-month free trial period for the Individual Plan into a four month trial.

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal

There are some important conditions to note. First off, it’s a deal for new subs only. Secondly, this deal expires on Jan 6, 2020, which gives you just over a month to take advantage of the deal if you’re not quite ready to part with Apple Music or Spotify yet.

Your membership will continue automatically after this offer period, which costs $9.99 a month for normal members and $7.99 if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

