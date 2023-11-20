Forget PlayStation Portal for Black Friday — this Backbone One deal is so much better

So the critical response to PlayStation Portal has been mixed to say the least. The idea of a remote play-centric handheld is sound, but it feels very half-baked and limited by selective Bluetooth support and constant latency issues — the very thing this device is supposed to do well.

But for Black Friday, I’ve got just the thing for you. Right now the Backbone One is just $69 at Amazon, and £69 at John Lewis. This is 30% off for one of the best mobile gaming controllers you can buy. In other words, you can get an even better PlayStation Portal experience at a fraction of the cost.

Backbone One Black Friday deals (US)

Backbone One (USB-C): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Backbone One is the best gaming controller I’ve used, and now you can get $30 off! With great ergonomics, solid, tactile buttons and a slick app UI, this device transforms your phone into the cloud gaming/remote play machine of your dreams.

Backbone One (Lightning): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Backbone One PlayStation Edition (USB-C): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Want to match your Backbone to your PS5? This is the one to buy. It has all the same functionality and compatibility as the original Backbone One, but it comes with a Playstation-inspired lick of paint and Sony’s classic face buttons.

Backbone One Black Friday deals (UK)

Backbone One (USB-C): was £99 now £69 @ John Lewis

Backbone One PlayStation Edition (USB-C): was £99 now £69 @ Argos

Why buy Backbone One over PlayStation Portal?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

All of your gaming services are available within Backbone’s app. You’re not just limited to PlayStation’s remote play like the Portal, but you can also play Xbox Cloud gaming, Apple Arcade titles, the best of Android’s games and much more. And from personal experience, over 5G data, I’m getting a pretty solid steaming experience.

Plus, let’s not forget the sleek, comfortable design that has a great hand feel, USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack passthrough, and the fact it uses your phone’s Bluetooth so you’re not limited to PlayStation-certified accessories.

The real answer to Remote Play has been in your pocket the entire time, and now for just $69, you can unlock its full potential — this is an epic Black Friday gaming deal.