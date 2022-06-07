Father's Day sale at Best Buy knocks $100 off our favorite fitness trackers

Whether you're shopping for dad or looking to get into shape for the summer, Best Buy is currently taking up to $100 off some of the best fitness trackers on the market.
Right now you can get up to $100 off Fitbit and Garmin devices (opens in new tab) or save up to $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab). Many of these make for great Father's Day gifts and they're among our favorite Best Buy deals of the moment.
Fitbit
Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is perfect for those new to fitness tracking. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but this budget wearable can track your steps, distance and calories burned throughout the day. In our Fitbit Inspire 2 review (opens in new tab), we called it our favorite activity band for under $100.
Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.
Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the best mid-range Fitbit smartwatch you can buy. In our Fitbit Versa 3 review (opens in new tab), we loved its advanced fitness tracking and reliable battery life, which lasted for around 12 hours when tracking our location. It has a slightly larger display than the Versa 2, a comfortable sleek design, and an onboard GPS.
Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Editor's Choice Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. In our Fitbit Sense review (opens in new tab), we loved the Sense's long battery life (6 days), as well as the huge number of health tracking options like its FDA-approved ECG sensor and its ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature, too.
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 45 (GPS): was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans.
Garmin Forerunner 55 (GPS): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Whether dad is a new runner or a seasoned vet, the Forerunner 55 is an excellent watch and an even bigger bargain. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review (opens in new tab), we liked that the Editor's Choice watch offers advanced training tools, like Garmin's PacePro technology, which gives you gentle speed and cadence alerts on the run. There are also suggested recovery times and workouts, based on your training history, fitness levels, and recovery.
Garmin Instinct (GPS): was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track all of your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct is for you. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass, and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode.
Samsung
Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $249. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review (opens in new tab), we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm/WiFi): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shares the same hardware as the Galaxy Watch 4. However, the Classic pays homage to Galaxy Watch models of the past courtesy of its rotating bezel. It's also less sporty looking with a design that's similar to that of a traditional timepiece.