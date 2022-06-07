Father's Day sale at Best Buy knocks $100 off our favorite fitness trackers

Garmin Forerunner 55 (GPS): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Whether dad is a new runner or a seasoned vet, the Forerunner 55 is an excellent watch and an even bigger bargain. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review (opens in new tab), we liked that the Editor's Choice watch offers advanced training tools, like Garmin's PacePro technology, which gives you gentle speed and cadence alerts on the run. There are also suggested recovery times and workouts, based on your training history, fitness levels, and recovery.