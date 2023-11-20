Epic Black Friday deal discounts Apple iPad 9th gen to all-time low price

Black Friday week is here which means it's time to save big on some of the best electronic devices out there. Black Friday iPad deals are going strong, and we'll likely see further price drops as we inch toward Black Friday proper. To that end, I just found an incredible deal for the iPad 9th gen that's hard to resist.

Currently, the iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is $229 at Amazon. This is an all-time low price for one of the best iPads. While it's not as up-to-date as the latest iPad 10th gen, you can't go wrong with this overall solid Apple tablet — especially for such an insanely low price. Because of that, you might want to act fast before stock runs out.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Currently, Amazon has the 64GB model on sale for $100 off, which is an all-time price low.

As we've previously stated, the iPad 10.2-inch is the best cheap tablet around. In our iPad 10.2 (2021) review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device due to its excellent performance and overall ease of use.

For average users, this is an excellent tablet for browsing the web, streaming videos and playing mobile games. It can handle all of these tasks with ease, even if you're multitasking between multiple tabs and apps at the same time.

The screen and cameras are excellent, too. The display is sharp, bright and vibrant, and the 12MP cameras work perfectly for video calls and selfies. If you pick up the Smart Keyboard for $79 at Amazon, the iPad 2021 makes for a decent laptop replacement in a pitch.

Battery life is arguably the best thing about the iPad 2021. In our lab tests, the tablet lasted for 12 hours, which is incredible. This time beats the $1,099 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022, which clocked in at 10 hours, 39 minutes.

At $229, the 9th gen iPad is virtually a steal. Again, we don't know how long stocks will last so it'd be wise to snatch this up quickly.