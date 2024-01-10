Epic Apple sales this week — 7 deals on iPhone 15, AirPods, MacBooks and more I recommend

The holidays may be over, but the season for savings is just getting started. A bunch of my favorite Apple products are being discounted this week at Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers, so make sure you don't miss out.
The ever-popular AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are $189 at Amazon. These wireless earbuds deliver top-notch sound and connect seamlessly with your other Apple devices. Right now they're $60 off, their lowest price ever. Or, if you're in the mood for a new tablet, the iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $499 at Amazon. This model is $100 off, and it's the perfect device for browsing the web, streaming and working on the go.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Apple sales this week. For more discounts, check out or MacBook deals and best Apple deals coverage.
Apple January sales — Best deals
iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon
New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.
Price check: $5.99/mo @ AT&T
AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. They're $30 shy of their all-time lowest price.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy | $99 @ Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation than the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $189 @ Best Buy
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon's iPhone 15 deals are valid for new and returning customers. Trade-in any phone and you'll get up to $830 off. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 review, we said its design, excellent main camera performance, and long lasting battery life (11 hours and 5 minutes) make it a formidable phone worthy of your attention. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED display, A16 Bionic chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $949 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. Click the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
Price check: $1,199 @ B&H Photo | $1,299 @ Best Buy