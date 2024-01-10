Epic Apple sales this week — 7 deals on iPhone 15, AirPods, MacBooks and more I recommend

The holidays may be over, but the season for savings is just getting started. A bunch of my favorite Apple products are being discounted this week at Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers, so make sure you don't miss out.

The ever-popular AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are $189 at Amazon. These wireless earbuds deliver top-notch sound and connect seamlessly with your other Apple devices. Right now they're $60 off, their lowest price ever. Or, if you're in the mood for a new tablet, the iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $499 at Amazon. This model is $100 off, and it's the perfect device for browsing the web, streaming and working on the go.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Apple sales this week. For more discounts, check out or MacBook deals and best Apple deals coverage.

Apple January sales — Best deals

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.

Price check: $5.99/mo @ AT&T

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 15 deals are valid for new and returning customers. Trade-in any phone and you'll get up to $830 off. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 review, we said its design, excellent main camera performance, and long lasting battery life (11 hours and 5 minutes) make it a formidable phone worthy of your attention. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED display, A16 Bionic chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.