MacBook Pro M2 just crashed to lowest ever price

Looking to upgrade to one of the latest Apple MacBooks? Then you’ll want to head over to Best Buy, as the electronics retailer is currently discounting multiple configurations including the excellent MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022) model.

Right now, the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (M2/256GB) is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a savings of $200 and it drops this powerful laptop down to its lowest-ever price. It comfortably qualifies as one of the best MacBook deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks — and like many of the best Apple deals we don’t expect it to stick around for too long.

This 2022 model MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and seriously epic battery life. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever courtesy of Best Buy.

While this is not the most powerful Apple laptop on the market, and sadly it doesn’t pack the uber-beastly M2 Pro chip, it’s still more than worthy of a spot on our best MacBooks roundup. That’s because it packs everything we love about the MacBook Pro lineup while keeping the overall cost just about on the right side of afford. Granted it's not exactly a cheap laptop deal even with a $200 discount.

In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022) review, we declared that the Apple laptop "delivers mind-blowing performance thanks to its M2 processor along with class-leading battery life” and we also praised its vibrant display and extremely comfortable keyboard. We did find the design a little date though and would like to see Apple refresh the look of its laptops in the future, but it's nevertheless a slick-looking machine.

On Geekbench 5.4, which measures overall performance, the MacBook Pro 2022 scored 8,911 on the multicore portion of the test. This is well above the M1 MacBook Pro's 7,571 score on Geekbench 5.3. It also runs circles around the best Windows laptops, defeating notebooks like the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED (6,411) and Dell XPS 13 OLED (5,420) in the same performance test. By comparison, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro scored a record-breaking 14,965 on the same test.

