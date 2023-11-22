Don't miss this huge Nolah Black Friday deal with up to $875 off its top hybrid mattress

As the holiday season gets closer, there's no better time to invest in a new Nolah Evolution mattress than right now. This Black Friday you can save up to $875 on the Nolah Evolution and get $259 worth of free bedding . With this deal, a queen-size Nolah Evolution is reduced to $1,624 (was $2,499). That's excellent value for money, with the maximum saving (discount and free bedding) being $1,468 on the split king.

The Nolah Evolution sale is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen compared to other luxury mattress offers so so far. The Helix Midnight is another good deal with 25% off mattresses plus free bedding, meaning you’re saving around $300, but you also get a bedroom bundle with $378 thrown in for free, but even that doesn’t beat the amazing savings offered by Nolah here.

The Nolah Evolution suits many types of sleepers because it comes in three firmness options: Plus, Luxury Firm and Firm; the Evolution Comfort+ is for heavier sleepers weighing over 300lbs who need more support to keep their spine aligned. This huge Nolah Black Friday mattress sale comes with a free bedding bundle comprising sheets, pillows and a mattress protector. You also get free shipping, a 120-night mattress trial and a lifetime warranty, perks rivalled by the very best mattresses in the world right now.

Evolution 15 mattress by Nolah Sleep

Was: from $2,499

Now: from $1,624 at Nolah Sleep

Save: up to $1,468 (up to $1,119 off + $249 of free bedding) The Nolah Evolution 15 is a luxury firm mattress offering elite pressure relief for all sleepers. There are three different firmness options: plush (soft), luxury firm (medium-firm), and firm. For heavier sleepers, there is also a Comfort+ option designed for sleepers over 300lbs, which gives extra support in all the right places. This mattress is an excellent choice hot sleepers and deserves a spot as one of the best cooling mattresses thanks to the top layer being made using phase-changing ArcticTex fibers, which are designed to absorb and release heat, giving it that cool-to-the-touch feeling. There is also a quilted Euro top for added luxury and a 2-inch layer of cooling foam, as well as a 2-inch heat escape border gusset. So one thing is for sure you won’t wake up in the night covered in sweat and reaching for the fan. For light and restless sleepers alike, this mattress has great motion isolation, although, for those who sleep on the edge of the bed, the lack of quality edge support may be a disappointment. There is also a layer of HDMax TriZone support coils, featuring individually-wrapped 8-inch coils divided into three zones. This makes it an ideal choice for anyone with back or hip pain as it offers targeted pressure relief, including the lumbar region. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Pricing history: The Nolah Evolution 15 is one of the best luxury mattresses for all sleepers, and at full price the queen size costs $2,499. Nolah runs regular promotions, which see around $600 or $700 off the list price, but that’s why this year's Black Friday deal is so incredible; the price has been reduced by $875, making a queen-size mattress just $1,624. And as if that isn’t enough, buy it during this year’s Black Friday sale, and they will throw in the Black Friday Accessory bedding bundle worth $259 for free.

Nolah vs Saatva: Which luxury hybrid is best?

When it comes to deciding which is the best hybrid mattress between the Nolah and Saatva Classic it’s a tough choice. Both of these luxury hybrid mattresses offer a variety of firmness options to suit any type of sleeper. However, there are some key differences between the two mattresses that you should consider before making a purchase.

The Nolah Evolution provides superb support for back and side sleepers as its combination of foam and springs cradle the body in all the right places. It is made up of seven layers and has just one height choice of 15 inches. Whilst the motion isolation on the Nolah Evolution is fantastic, sleepers who gravitate towards the edge of the bed will be disappointed as the edge support isn’t quite up to standard.

As you will see in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this option uses a combination of inner springs and foam over five layers to provide great support for back or stomach sleepers. This is also a very good choice for couples as it’s a durable mattress with superb edge support. It comes in three different levels of firmness, just like the Nolah Evolution, but with Saatva, you can choose between two heights: 11.5 inches or 14.5 inches, so it’s totally customizable. The height difference comes from the spring heights, and the good news is the pricing is the same whichever firmness level or height option you opt for.

Overall, both these mattresses fall into the luxury mattress category. The Saatva Classic offers slightly more options in terms of height, but the Nolah Evolution is naturally higher anyway. For light sleepers, the Nolah Evolution is a perfect choice, While the Saatva Classic does do a good job at isolating motion, the extra foam layers on the Nolah means it absorbs all the motion, leaving for a perfectly sound sleep. Saatva does offer a longer sleep trial with 365 nights compared to Nolah’s 120-night, and both offer a lifetime warranty. Saatva also slightly edges forward on the luxury stakes as they offer free white glove delivery, whereas, with Nolah, it’s just another bed in a box.

Other Black Friday mattress deals to consider