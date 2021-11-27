Cyber Monday Vitamix deals 2021 — best sales to grab

Now that Cyber Monday is almost here, the best Cyber Monday Vitamix deals are also here to offer discounts on these premium blenders, both entry-level models and professional-grade ones.

Vitamix blenders have gained popularity due to their incredible power and their versatility to handle pretty much anything within minutes. Their impressive processing speeds can quickly whip up velvety smoothies, butters and tasty soup recipes in just minutes.

It’s no surprise that the cost for a top-notch Vitamix can range from $400 to $800, and these Cyber Monday deals will offer the biggest price cuts this year. The good news is, we’ve done the searching for you, and have discovered the top Vitamix sales going on right now.

So whether you want an entry-level Vitamix or one of the professional series, here are deals we’ve spotted so far.

Top Cyber Monday Vitamix deals today

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon

Save on this great Vitamix model. It comes with 10 variable speeds and a pulse feature for those hearty meals such as chunky, vegetable soups or salsa. The 48 ounce container is sufficient for blending medium-sized batches for the family. What’s more, it’s self-cleaning and just needs a drop of dish soap and warm water for it to clean itself in 60 seconds. It's currently also on sale for the same price from Target and Wayfair.

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Save $165 with this Cyber Monday Vitamix deal. It comes with wireless connectivity so it can automatically adjust the capacity to the three program settings (smoothies, hot soup and frozen desserts). What’s more it has a digital timer so you don’t have to watch the clock.

Vitamix Legacy 7500: was $529 now $479 @ Wayfair Vitamix Legacy 7500: was $529 now $479 @ Wayfair

Equipped with a 64-ounce capacity container, this makes it easy to process large batches, while compact to fit under most kitchen cabinets. It comes with powerful, 10 variable speeds, a Pulse Feature for heartier recipes and most parts are dishwasher safe. A great deal to snap up quickly.

was $699 now $524 @ Amazon Vitamix Ascent 3500 Series Blender: was $699 now $524 @ Amazon

This Vitamix professional blender is now on sale. It comes with a large, 64 ounce capacity jug which is ideal for families and big batches. It has a five-program setting with variable speeds, pulse option and a handy timer. You can get the same deal from Wayfair as well.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon This is an excellent deal that will make you a huge saving. With a built-in wireless connectivity, pair with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to control 17 programs and 500+ recipes. This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends.

Vitamix, White 5200 Blender: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon Vitamix, White 5200 Blender: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

With 10 speeds to choose from, as well as the option to use high or variable power, the Vitamix 5200 blender gives brilliant control. While it has a slender appearance, don't underestimate this blender; with a 64 oz container and 120 volts of power, the blades can generate enough friction to heat soup. It comes with a useful seven year warranty as well.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container Bundle: was $599 now $524 @ Amazon Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container Bundle: was $599 now $524 @ Amazon

If you're after a powerful blender and plenty of inspiration, this bundle is an excellent price. It comes with a 64 oz container and The Vitamix Cookbook with 250 delicious recipes to try. The blender has five program setting for soups, smoothies dips, spreads and frozen dessert. It also has a handy self-cleaning function for easy use. A great deal to snap up.

Vitamix - Ascent 3500 Series 64-Oz. Blender - Metal Graphite: was $599 now $524 @ Best Buy Vitamix - Ascent 3500 Series 64-Oz. Blender - Metal Graphite: was $599 now $524 @ Best Buy

Enjoy your smoothies in style with this excellent deal. Equipped with variable speed control, five program settings, Pulse and programmable timer, you can blend soups, smoothies and frozen desserts in no time. It even has a handy self-clean feature. And with its large 64-oz capacity, you can blend up treats for all the family.



Vitamix Pro 750 Heritage Series, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container Bundle: was $619 now $549 @ Amazon Vitamix Pro 750 Heritage Series, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container Bundle: was $619 now $549 @ Amazon

This is a great bundle deal that will save you serious cash. Not only do you get a powerful blender with five pre-programs to whip up your favorites, but you also get The Vitamix Cookbook with over 250 delicious whole food recipes to try in your blender. A great deal to snap up while it lasts.

Cyber Monday Vitamix deals — what to expect

Last year, there were plenty of great Vitamix sales for Cyber Monday. Amazon had huge savings of up to $150 off a range of Vitamix blenders and containers. Sought-after models included the Vitamix 5200, 5300, and 7500 to name a few. In addition, Vitamix.com were offering $100 off their popular models, and 33% off the Vitamix Ascent series blenders. Walmart and Target were also offering up to 32% off their Vitamix blenders and accessories.

We are seeing similar Cyber Monday Vitamix deals this year, particularly for the Ascent series blenders and the Vitamix Explorian range. We may see even more Vitamix sales in the days to come, so stay tuned with Tom's Guide to see the latest and greatest sales.