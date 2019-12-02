Buy an Amazon microwave for $59, get a free Echo Dot

The AmazonBasics smart microwave was a surprise hit when it came out last year, primarily for its low price. This Cyber Monday, Amazon is bundling the microwave with an Echo Dot for $59.

The AmazonBasics microwave is a bit small—it's best for dorm rooms or those who have limited counter space. However, it has a trick up its sleeve: You can control it by voice when you link it to an Alexa smart speaker. For instance, you can say "Alexa, microwave popcorn," and the microwave will cook up a batch of kernels for you.

However, you'll need an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, and it just so happens that this deal includes an Echo Dot—one of the best smart speakers—for free.