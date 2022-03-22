Cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you first month for $1

When it comes to gaming, Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals around. What started as a suite of the best Xbox One games eventually ballooned into a service that now works across the Xbox Series XXbox Series S, PC, and cloud-based game streaming. And right now, it's on sale. 

Currently, Xbox GamePass Ultimate is offering your first month for just $1. After your first month, you'll pay $9.99/month for PC membership, $14.99/month for Ultimate membership, or $9.99/month for Console membership. By comparison, stores like Newegg will charge you $14.99 for your first month

This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you the first month of membership for just $1. After your first month, you'll pay $9.99/month for PC membership, $14.99/month for Ultimate membership, or $9.99/month for Console membership. Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to over 100 games. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. 

Game Pass Ultimate provides access to more than 100 Xbox and PC games. It also packs in Xbox Live Gold (normally $10 per month), which enables online play for Xbox titles in addition to monthly free games. 

Plus, cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you play across PCs, consoles, Apple iPhones/iPads, or more. A Game Pass subscription is the perfect complement for anyone with an Xbox as it brings tons of great games to play right out of the box. 

Xbox Game Pass vs. PC Game Pass vs. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass (console)PC Game PassXbox Game Pass Ultimate
Price$10/month$10/month$15/month
Games400+400+400+
PlatformsXbox One, Xbox Series X/SPCPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS, Web browser
Delivery MethodDownloadDownloadDownload, Streaming
Xbox Live Gold Included? NoN/AYes
