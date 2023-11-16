Black Friday Kindle deals — 3 early discounts I recommend

Amazon's Kindle devices are a whole lot better than those ink-and-paper tomes we've been reading for centuries. You can fit an entire bookshelf into a thin digital gadget with excellent battery life and a screen that won't tire your eyes out. What's not to love?

It gets a lot better when you consider that Amazon often discounts its Kindle devices for sales events. And while Amazon's own Prime Big Deal Days event is over, the company is keeping prices low for its Black Friday bonanza. In fact, you can get the excellent Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $20 off at Amazon right now. That gets you not only the Kindle Paperwhite 16GB, but also a cover and power adapter as well.

These sales are bound to be popular (after all, you can never have too many of the best Kindles) but rest assured, we'll keep an eye out for any new or noteworthy Kindle discounts and we keep you updated. In the meantime, here are three that have caught my eye.

Black Friday Kindle deals — 3 best deals right now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204 now $184 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $237 @ Amazon

This deal involves the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite bundled with the Agave Green fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lockscreen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $519 now 459 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. This bundle includes the 64GB configuration as well as a leather folio cover with magnetic attachment for the pen and a power adapter.

The pick of the bunch above is probably the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It features a 6-inch display that’s flush with the device, giving the e-reader a sleek and uniform look. That display is a sharp 300 ppi that’s perfect for reading novels inside in the shade or outside under direct sunlight where the glare-free screen almost looks like paper. The 5 LED front lights also provide excellent visibility when reading in a darker environment.

This model comes with 32GB of storage. That's more than enough for storing thousands upon thousands of standard e-books on the device. And you can try as many books as you like if you sign up for Kindle Unlimited — which is like Netflix for e-books. This service spotlights a lot of books from independent publishers, which is great if you want to read something different and fresh.

If you’re in the market for an e-reader, this is the device I would personally recommend to everyone. And while we may see more discounts on Kindles in the coming days, these bundles are a great way to scoop up the devices and required accessories in one go. These deals are good enough that you may not ever go back to reading physical books again!