Get 3 months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free (yes, free) on Black Friday

If you like Netflix-style subscriptions but prefer books to television, Amazon's Kindle Unlimited is the service you've been waiting for.

In case you're not already a subscriber: Kindle Unlimited gives you access to more than a million books, magazines and audiobooks, all for a flat $10-per-month fee. However, for Black Friday, Amazon will do you one better: three months of Kindle Unlimited for a cool $0. It doesn't get much cheaper than "free."

Just like the Amazon Video service, Kindle Unlimited doesn't give you access to absolutely everything in the Amazon library; it's a curated selection where titles rotate in and out over time. However, there are some truly excellent titles available, including "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling, "1984" by George Orwell, "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood and "The Man in the High Castle" by Philip K. Dick — and that's just on the first page of search results.

Regarding the deal itself, it's pretty straightforward. You add Kindle Unlimited to your Amazon account, where you'll also have to add a payment method. The first three months won't cost anything, but after that, it will start auto-charging $10 per month. If you like Kindle Unlimited, then $10 is probably a fair trade-off. If you don't, remember to cancel it before three months elapse, otherwise you'll end up bargaining with an Amazon employee who's heard this sob story before.

Remember, too, that you don't need a Kindle e-reader to use Kindle Unlimited (although it's arguably the best way to read those ebooks). You can just as easily use a Kindle app on a mobile device or computer. In fact, if you're planning to read full-color magazines or listen to audiobooks via Bluetooth, a mobile phone might be an even better way to leverage the Kindle Unlimited subscription.

And if it doesn't work out, remember: Your local library also offers Kindle books, totally free of charge.

