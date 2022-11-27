25+ best Cyber Monday deals under $25

Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing, with sales on TVs, laptops and more. But what if you're looking for a bunch of stocking stuffers or you're just on a tight budget? Our list of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 has got you covered.

For example, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is now $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a savings of nearly 50% off its regular price. If you're looking for a smart garage door opener, you can't go wrong with the Chamberlain myQ smart garage control, which is now $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

If you're looking for higher-ticket items, be sure to stop by the best Cyber Monday TV deals and the best Cyber Monday tablet deals. And keep checking back here, as we'll update this page throughout Cyber Monday deals week.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Use the code SAVEBIG to shed 80% of the monthly price of Peacock premium down. Peacock has live news and sports, great originals and even WWE events.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug: was $17 now $9 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This smart plug from TP-Link is one of the best smart plugs (opens in new tab) for its small size and great app, which lets you schedule when the connected devices turn on and off and link it to smart assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It's one of the cheapest ways to make any appliance "smart."

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Generation): was $39 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers; its low profile makes it great for rooms where you want a smart speaker, but don't want to see it. Currently, you can get it for $11 when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited; the first month is free, but it auto-renews for $8.99/month, so be sure to unsubscribe if you don't want to keep paying for the service.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% One of the best streaming sticks, this deal cuts the price in half. We love the cleanliness of Roku's interface, as well as its easy-to-use remote. And you get full 4K resolution for enjoying your favorite shows and movies.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: was $7.99 per month now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the most popular streaming devices available with apps for all the leading services. Right now it's down to just $24. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's cheapest Fire TV stick only supports 1080p streams, so it's not ideal if you have a 4K TV. However, for older sets, this is a bargain stick that should do just fine.

(opens in new tab) JBL Go 3: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite cheap Bluetooth speakers has been slashed $20 at Best Buy. The JBL Go 3 packs solid sound into a very small package. Plus, it's fully waterproof and offers a surprisingly long battery life of around five hours per charge. If you're in need of an affordable and highly portable speaker, the JBL Go 3 is the ideal pick.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off HBO Max's ad-supported tier — a perfect way to catch up on stuff you've missed, like House of the Dragon, Succession and the rest of the best HBO Max shows and movies.

(opens in new tab) Gaiam Yoga Mat: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get one of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) for 43% off its regular price! We loved the Gaiam's cushiony reversible, nonslip 6-mm mat, which was great not just for yoga, but all sorts of exercises. Gaiam offers it in a huge range of colors and patterns, too.

(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Dying Light 2 offers a vast open world full of possibilities, not to mention crawling with the undead. Traverse the city using parkour abilities and slay zombies with brutal first-person combat. You'll likely come for the pulpy-action initially but stay for the surprisingly effective story with a choice-driven narrative.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

It's a predictable deal, but nevertheless — this is still a great stocking stuffer. Right now Walmart is practically giving away the Google Nest Mini (opens in new tab). At less than $20, it's one of the best deals on one of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) we've seen yet. The Nest Mini is powered by Google Assistant, which makes it easy to control connected smart home devices, such as smart lights, locks, and more. Despite its size, the Nest Mini puts out pretty good audio for small spaces. This deal covers all four colors of the Nest Mini — so you're not limited in your choices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest mini smart speaker has upgraded sound from the previous model as well as improved tap functions, and can act as part of a mesh network with Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers.

(opens in new tab) Chamberlain myQ smart garage control: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Chamberlain myQ, which is the best smart garage door opener, is discounted to just $17, which is 43% off its regular price. It's incredibly easy to install, and lets you control and check on your garage door from your phone.

(opens in new tab) Tile Mate (2022): was $24 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Tile Mate (2022) has 200 feet or so of range and a good set of features, including a two-way finding feature for locating your phone, an easy-to-use app, and a built-in alarm. This deal is for a single tracker, which is available in black, blue, or white.

(opens in new tab) Eufy smart scale: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This tempered-glass scale will not only measure your weight, but also provide data on your body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mMass, and more. It can record weights for up to 20 people, and has a large easy-to-read display. It comes with four AAA batteries and a 15-month warranty.

(opens in new tab) Norton 360 Premium 2023: was $99 now $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Give the gift of security with this deal on one of the best security software suites around. This suite is good for 10 devices — Macs, PCs, Android and iOS are all included — and includes a VPN and 75GB of secure online backup. You can also find deals for fewer numbers of devices.

(opens in new tab) McAfee Total Protection 2022: was $99 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal for McAfee Total Protection 2022 covers up to five devices for one year, includes identity theft monitoring, a password manager, and a secure VPN. You can also find discounts on versions for 3, 10, and an unlimited number of devices.

(opens in new tab) ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer: was $24 now $13 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get one of the best meat thermometers for nearly half off! This ThermoPro model has a 2-inch auto-rotating backlit display, an IP65 rating against water, and a motion sensor to turn the thermometer on and off automatically, so as to save battery life. It's a kitchen essential.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best Alexa accessories, the Amazon Echo Glow is a small circular light that changes color when you tap it, or ask Alexa. It's a fun accent piece for your or your child's room, and even works great as a sleep-training device.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Take your tunes to go with this small but powerful Bluetooth speaker. It has a deep bass despite its size (6.5 x 2.1 x 1.9 inches), is IPX5-certified against water, and can last up to 24 hours on a charge, so you can keep the party going all night. This speaker comes in blue, red, and black, but only the black model is on sale.

(opens in new tab) Wyze smart light bulbs (2-pack): were $22 now $15 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Make your lights smart with this two-pack of bulbs from Wyze. These are tunable white bulbs, which can go from warm white (2700k) daylight white (6500k), and have a rated brightness of 800 lumens. You can also automate these lights to turn on and off and dim at specific times, or connect them with Alexa or Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card: was $48 now $21 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can always use more storage, especially when it's 50% off. SanDisk says this Class 10 card with 120MB/s read speeds is great for Chromebooks, but you can use it pretty much anywhere you need some more space for games, photos, videos, and more.

(opens in new tab) Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector: was $27 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Protect all your electronics with this 12-plug surge protector that also includes an RJ-11 jack for landlines, and coaxial in/out for your cable modem. Each outlet has a safety slide lock, and it has an 8-foot cord, so it can reach almost anywhere. Belkin also backs it with a lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Kasa Smart Security Camera: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

TP-Link's Kasa smart security camera has a resolution of 1080p, can can be configured with up to 4 motion zones, to cut down on false alerts. You can store videos locally on a microSD card, or subscribe to the Kasa Care Plan to store videos in the cloud. It can also be paired with Google Assistant or Alexa, and video can be viewed on a compatible Fire TV device or Chromecast.