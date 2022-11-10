Best Black Friday deals today — 7 big deals in stock now

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing with retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all claiming to offer the biggest and best discounts. However, the Black Friday sales period also brings with it a slew of bogus offers that aren’t really worth your time.

For every $600 saving on an OLED TV (opens in new tab) or lowest ever price on a new iPad Pro (opens in new tab), there are dozens of duff deals dressed up as an unmissable discount. Combing through retail listings can be exhausting, but that's where we can help. At Tom's Guide, we track the best deals all year round and have the expertise to pick out the truly top tier deals.

With household budgets tightening and the cost of living continuing to increase, we understand that most people are being more selective than ever when it comes to holiday shopping this year. That’s why we’ve collected this roundup of the seven best Black Friday deals that are genuinely worth your time, and hard-earned money.

Best Black Friday deals you can shop right now

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Roku Streaming Stick is one of our favorite streaming devices, and Amazon just knocked it down to a new lowest ever price of $24. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. And this is a nearly unbeatable price for a 4K streaming stick. Plus, this model also includes HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,795 $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is more than $500 off in this epic Black Friday TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. We rank the LG C2 as one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and this Amazon discount drops it to a new lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser 450BT: $199 $95 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon just slashed these Sennheiser wireless headphones by more than 50%. The 450BT model offers the signature Sennheiser sound, alongside strong noise cancellation. Plus, you'll get an impressive 30 hours of battery even with ANC turned on. And you can't overlooked the stylish design and comfortable fit either.

(opens in new tab) Nectar: $599 $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it to be very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and also found it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its early Black Friday deal — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.