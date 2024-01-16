Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet just crashed to lowest price ever

January sales are continuing at Amazon with the online retailer slashing prices across pretty much all product categories. Naturally, Amazon’s own devices are seeing some of the biggest discounts, and we’ve just spotted an epic deal on the new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet.

For a limited time, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $104 at Amazon . That’s a discount of more than 40%, and it’s the lowest price the all-new Fire tablet has dropped to since its debut in October 2023. This is one of the best Amazon deals you can get right now.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 64GB): was $179 now $104 @ Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. It boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 64GB of storage. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever of $104, that's 42% off.

Amazon's Fire tablet lineup offers several excellent iPad alternatives for shoppers on a budget. And the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) model is one of the best Amazon tablets to date.

In our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review, we noted that it packs only modest upgrades over the previous edition but that it “still shines” thanks to a combination of a sharp 10-inch 1080p display and a very strong battery life that Amazon claims can extend to around 13 hours (and our testing saw similar results). The device is also well built with a sturdy construction, but it’s still lightweight enough to throw into a backpack and serve as an excellent travel companion.

Amazon notes the tablet is 25% faster than the previous generation, but with a mere 3GB of RAM, it’s certainly not a performance powerhouse. Still, it’s got enough raw power for a wide array of mobile games and apps, and is more than capable of streaming services like Netflix, Max and, of course, Prime Video. It’s also available with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to an additional 1TB via a separately purchased microSD card.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is an excellent tablet for everyday use, especially for shoppers who don’t want to pay a premium for a pricey Apple device. Even at full price, we felt this tablet offered value for money, and on sale, it’s an even better buy.