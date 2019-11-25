Amazon's Black Friday bundle makes Bose QC 35 II cheaper than ever

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is still one of the best Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, and Black Friday deals are making this purchase even more tempting.

Currently, you can get this Bose QuietComfort 35 II bundle for $289.90. It includes an extended 1-year warranty and a 6.35mm to 3.5mm headphone adapter. Even better, it's $60 less than the cost of the headphones alone.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon

These Bluetooth noise-cancelling Bose headphones are nearly perfect, with an amazingly comfortable fit, high-quality audio and Alexa integration. Amazon is now offering the headphones in a bundle with an extended 1-year warranty and a 6.35mm to 3.5mm adaptor for cheaper than a pair of stand-alone headphones (normally $349).View Deal

Our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review details the many, many reasons why we love these headphones — several Tom's Guide staffers (including myself!) have used them for years to jam out to playlists or tune out during long flights.

Bose has perfected active noise-cancellation, and that's obvious in the QuietComfort 35 II. You won't hear pesky neighbors or plane engine noise when rocking out. These headphones also have a dedicated voice assistant button for summoning Alexa, which is useful when your phone isn't on hand.

Headphones are a popular category for Black Friday deals — we've seen some great Beats Black Friday deals and excellent AirPods Black Friday deals. Expect to see prices remain competitive through Cyber Monday.